A young Nigerian lady has taken to social media to celebrate the start of her coffin business at 18

The excited lady made a video showing an array of coffins in her shop and opened one for people to see

While she appealed for patronage, many people had negative remarks about her kind of business

A Nigerian lady, who hails from Edo state, caused a commotion on TikTok as she celebrated starting the business of selling caskets.

The 18-year-old lady, who is proud of her occupation, congratulated herself for her business achievement at a young age.

"My work, my pride.

"Congratulations to me.

"CEO @ 18," words overlaid on a video she posted on TikTok read.

In the clip, she rejoiced in her casket shop and further opened one of them for people to see. She begged people to patronise her business. The Delta State University student wrote:

"Latest casket seller 🤭🎉 pls patronize me."

Watch her video below:

Casket seller's video generates buzz

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the coffin seller's video below:

Bot🎮🔫Ria💕 said:

"Wait oo ..what’s their prayer concerning the growth of their business …is it that God should bring more customers?"

Nurse Asa🥰🥰🥰 said:

"I and my family will not patronize you in Jesus name … no not now , not anytime soon."

zacharyrushingofficial11 said:

"Any customer wey ask for price and say I’ll get back to you…catch am put inside."

franciscapearl2 said:

"As you learn this work now what if market no dey what will be your prayer point?"

Nazzy Pearl said:

"Congratulations dear. My advice, run ur business without wishing anybody death. Surly we won’t live forever but don’t wish that for anyone. Let it come natural. Good sales."

faith said:

"Congratulations dear❤️The truth is death is inevitable, everybody will die one day we only pray we get old before it comes."

pretty—Mhide👸🤍 said:

"If sales no come wetin go con be your prayer point."

Gracy_Nice ❤️‍🩹 said:

"Congratulations 👏, I hope say e cheap oo because I hear say na 150k go up be coffin."

BabyJaggaban said:

"I go soon join you for this business oooo because money Dey the business and many people go soon go meet baba God oooooo."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had advertised her grave interior decoration business on social media.

Female coffin seller speaks about her business

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who makes and sells coffins had opened up about her business.

The woman, during an interview, said she also drives ambulances in addition to her coffin business, which she has been doing for seven years. The businesswoman said she feels okay with the job as she considers it a help rendered to the dead and their bereaved loved ones.

"People say we engage in voodoo practices for the business. They also say we pray for people to die. Prayer is prayer. Anyone who puts an item for sale prays that customers show interest in the item. So, I pray for customers to come, but I don't pray for anyone to die. So, let those already dead be buried - those are my customers," she said in pidgin.

