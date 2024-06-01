A young lady has become a viral sensation on social media due to her uncommon line of business

She and her team offer grave interior decoration services and decided to take advantage of social media to market their occupation

Internet users expressed shock and amazement at different videos showing her fine grave interior designs

A daring lady has caught the attention of social media users over her grave interior decoration occupation.

The lady, @sharongrave_eventsdecor, runs the rare business in Jamaica with her team.

She is into grave interior decoration. Photo Credit: @sharongrave_eventsdecor

Source: TikTok

Her TikTok page has several videos showing different grave interior designs. In one of her videos, which hit over a million views, the lady did a voice-over advertising her business outfit.

@sharongrave_eventsdecor noted that paying attention to key details sets her team apart. She added that customer satisfaction is their utmost priority.

"Quality service in fine style!" her viral clip was captioned.

In another case of burial uniqueness, a Nigerian family ordered a spinning casket for their late mother.

Watch the video below:

Netizens amused by the grave interior business

user7618958559925 said:

"Allahu akbar this is serious, we will hav the best satisfaction from Allah when we hav good deed an the mercy of Allah upon us."

Ñõblé Çõmrãdé Éãzí said:

"I will love to have a wifi,a power bank and an air conditioner."

Khadijah Nazir said:

"Subhana Allah .

"Oh My all these decos are useless to Allah/God.

"All u need is all ur good deeds that's all."

mohammedb1635 said:

"All you need is your good deeds and your family,s prayer,s that alone will bring you and give you the ultimate never ending rewards Ameen."

mrmanneh1 said:

"Even if you add air conditioners in the grave what matters is good deeds."

CHI NA EME EGO said:

"Long live to i and everyone watching this video iseeee oo."

YoursEver said:

"Can we get a review from the dead? Like how the experience is."

Shaz said:

"This is just for a show, it brings no value than useless expense, can't believe humans go this length..."

Lady who sells caskets opens up

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who sells caskets for a living had opened up about her business.

The Nigerian lady from the eastern part of Nigeria also drives ambulances in addition to selling and making caskets - a business she has been doing for 7 years now.

In an interview with BBC News Pidgin, the businesswoman said she feels okay with the job, considering it a help rendered to the dead and their bereaved loved ones. Jovita added that it is a bad omen for one to die without anyone available to lay the person to rest.

Source: Legit.ng