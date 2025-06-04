Muyiwa Awoniyi Donawon has done the unexpected after he hugely rewarded one of Tems' fans

Recall that the singer trended on Tuesday, June 3, after she angrily responded to an online troll who had body-shamed her

There were many responses, but one stood out to Tems' manager, and she got handsomely rewarded for "having sense"

Nigerians were impressed by Muyiwa Awoniyi, Tems' manager, after his latest move on Twitter, where he sent money to an online user.

Tems had fired a response to a Nigerian user who passed an unflattering comment about her body. Tems found it disrespectful and decided to give a befitting reply, which blew up online in no time.

Fans reacts as Tems' manager appreciates fan for having sense.



said:

"Okay 7 years in. It’s time to pack it up. I never thought I’d need to say it but you are all weird. “It’s small, it’s flat, it’s fat.” Dog ITS MINE. “Show us your bumbum” lol so me too I will turn and say “see🥰Nah show ME yours first?? See how that feels? It’s just a body I will add and lose weight."

"I never once hid my body, I just didn’t feel the need to prove or disprove anyone. The more you don’t like my body the better for me actually. But it’s enough now. Move on from my bum."

See the tweet below:

The singer's manager also reacted and so did many others, but there was a lady who defended Tems like her life depended on it.

Muyiwa, also known as Donawon spotted it and asked her to send her accounts, crediting her with the sum of $2,000.

See the post here:

The alert receipt is here:

Muyiwa then proceeded to say:

Reactions as Tems' manager rewards fan

Read some reactions below:

@just_lawson__ said:

"Things don Dey cost for this life. 2k dolls for sense.. 😂😂."

@Mayo6Tee said:

"Who insulted you again 🤷🏼‍♂️🤷🏼‍♂️🤦🏿‍♂️🤦🏿‍♂️🤦🏿‍♂️..This music thing don tire me, na everyday fans become a problem.. specially here on X."

@Quam_utd said:

"Hurt me, I heal. Insult me, I rise. But touch my people with your words? Now you’ve started a fire you can’t put out."

@sposhbaba said:

"I watched your interview with Joey Akan. I could see how simple of a person you are. How you reference God. How you make deals with people/artist and not put them under you. God bless you."

@Chinonxo_ said:

"Small 2k cad you insult the full Twitter Ng. I give you 12 hours to apologize if not."

@FadaChristmas_ said:

"Men are so stoopid. Why is it that it’s women who always get chosen to benefit these random acts of kindness, we see this same pattern on X everytime. Are men not deserving of generosity? Simptards everywhere 😡."

Fans reacts as Tems' manager appreciates fan for having sense.



@Trendingtrendsz said:

@"IAmDonawon God Remember Me! REMEMBER ME 🧎. And I have sense o but I was not online. Would have said something even better than Chidimma."

@Susiesignature said:

"To think I wanted to reply your original comment but didn’t."

@AkposJim said:

"Watin she talk wey make u feel say she get sense. Cos she say a lot of people dey tweet about tems bum? Abi u just wan dash person money."

Oyinbo Man tattoos Tem's face on body

A viral video of Nigerian singer Tems seeing for the first a tattoo of her face on a white male fan's body has spurred reactions online.

The Afro beats star was recently at an event she graced abroad when she met the young man who appeared to be fascinated by her.

In the trending footage, the oyinbo man pulled up his shirt to show the drawing on his back while the Afrobeats singer observed.

