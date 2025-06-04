A Nigerian mother has shared a video on TikTok appreciating her husband who went the extra mile to make her comfortable

According to the woman, she had always complained about the old foam in their bedroom which she claimed caused her severe back ache

Her thoughtful husband, who was bothered by her complaints, decided to get a new foam and bed frame despite not being financially buoyant

A heartwarming moment was captured on social media when a Nigerian woman expressed her gratitude to her husband for surprising her with a bedroom transformation.

The happy woman shared a video showing her husband's way of renovating their bedroom into a more comfortable space.

Excited woman shows off the new mattress that her husband bought. Photo credit: @lyndixandkidstv24/TikTok.

Woman excited as husband buys foam, bedframe

The clip, posted via her TikTok handle @lyndixandkidstv24, first captured the old foam that had been in use for nearly a decade, before getting replaced with a brand new set.

According to the woman, she had been complaining about the old bed giving her back pain, but financial constraints had prevented them from making the change.

However, her husband had been paying attention to her complaints and decided to take matters into his own hands.

Despite the financial strain they were facing, the husband went ahead to purchase a new mattress and bed frame, and even hired professionals to set up the room.

This gesture brought great joy to the woman, who was overwhelmed with happiness when she saw the new bed.

Wife overjoyed as her husband buys a new mattress and bedframe. Photo credit: @lyndixandkidstv24/TikTok.

She said:

"This is just the beginning. More are to come. Since yesterday I have been shouting at the top of my voice. I was so happy. This is my room. This bed has been here since I had my four kids. My husband bought this bed when we married newly about 9 years ago. I came back from work and my kids said daddy bought a new foam. I went to the parlour and they showed me I was so happy.

"I called him on the phone and he told me to clear the room that some people are coming to our house to arrange the room. I didn't understand what he was talking about. To my greatest surprise some people came in with bed frame. I used to complain about the other bed giving me back ache. But when we wanted to change it, our child became sick and we spent all that money. I was so happy. This was like a dream come true for me. To change this foam and do a bed frame."

Reactions as woman appreciates thoughtful husband

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@Fiifi_Klɛnam said:

"If the bed on the floor birthed 4 kids, how many can the new one birth? Find the value of x."

@ife girl commented:

"The day my husband bought new bed, he said we should celebrate it, thought it was drinking, omo i collect tire for the bed."

@Daberechukwu said:

"This is the kind of wife that deserves good things, big surprises and not all those wicked ones that don’t even see the good in their husband."

@MRS OMA EJIKE said:

"This one I'm seeing she is appreciative, Why won't she be. Abii una no dey NIGERIA, things are expensive, so even my husband bought a candle light I will appreciate him. Is not easy for men honestly. I'm in NIGERIA my hubby is outside, I know how he is suffering to send us money, my children school fees, pay for my school fees too because I'm still schooling."

@Lizzygold added:

"I quiet understand your feelings my husband tried all means to get another bed with frame when I had my last born through operation considering that the previous one will be too low for me as a new CS mom but he still couldn’t get it due to financial constraints so imagine how I will feel when he eventually get it after three years."

