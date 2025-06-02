A young Nigerian lady has lamented bitterly on social media after she was thrown out of her matrimonial home

In a video posted via the TikTok app, the lady mentioned the reason her husband's family took the decision to kick her out

Social media users who came across the heartbreaking video stormed the comments section to console and encourage her

A Nigerian lady has unfortunately been evicted from her marital home, a heartbreaking situation that left her in pain and tears.

The tearful lady took to the TikTok to share her story with netizens, sparking emotional comments and reactions.

Lady in tears as her husband's family kicks her out over childlessness. Photo credit: @sweetbelindacakes/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady evicted from matrimonial home over childlessness

With tears streaming down her face, the lady known on TikTok as @sweetbelindacakes, linked her predicament to her inability to conceive after two years of marriage.

According to her, her husband and his family members threw her out because she had no child after only two years of marriage.

"2 years marriage without a child. They finally threw me out. God please see me through this journey," she said.

Her situation deeply touched social media users, who flooded the comments section with words of encouragement and consolation.

Lady thrown out of her matrimonial home just 2 years after her wedding. Photo credit: @sweetbelindacakes/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Many expressed sympathy for her situation, with some questioning the pressures surrounding childbearing.

Reactions as lady gets thrown out of matrimonial home

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the heartbreaking video.

@AKOREDE said:

"Why you self go wait 2 yrs no child the man try o if na me 6 month nothing happen you gone."

@Honest said:

"Many of u blaming the woman what about the man, do you think it is all men who can impregnate a woman? We men should also be checking ourselves, what u eat, drink, even who u have hurt in the past, stop always blaming the women for childlessness."

@Rukayya Muhammed wrote:

"2 years? Your man is mean. I'm 6 years into marriage without a child, my husband and I remind ourselves everyday that human can't give children and we're in this together. May God be with you."

@Lu's ma'am said:

"Madam all this post is no longer necessary, why cry for your ex husband to see and feel they have succeeded. pick up ur pieces and let them see you are great without them."

@calistaokeke866 said:

"For the fact that all the barren women in the bible later conceived the Lord God of Isreal will give you your own child."

@jessyblink2243 reacted:

"Even after my first child my husband ge mind call m barren jst bcos I waited for 3years before God blessed me with another child now I hv 3 children for him to the glory of God you will carry yours in Jesus Amen. Men are wicked and Evil."

@lifewithada2 said:

"Ok a quick one, I know someone who got married five years with no child, three months after separation she got pregnant by another man. Sometimes is not your problem. Don’t worry okay."

@hopefrank added:

"Na wa for ur husband ooo mine is going to 5 years by August we are still trusting in God. We are looking like just wedded couple my husband always encouraging me. Even wen my mom mock me of childlessness my husband encourage me always telling me on time is too late for God."

Watch the video here:

Woman cries over childlessness

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a heartbroken lady tearfully revealed on the TikTok app that only the cry of a baby can change her life forever.

In a touching video, tears rolled down the childless lady's cheeks as she shared her condition with her followers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng