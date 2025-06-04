Woman Who Has Been Childless for 7 Years Shares Husband's Reaction after She Got Pregnant
A Nigerian man's joy knew no bounds after learning that his beautiful wife was expecting a child.
The couple had been eagerly awaiting this moment for seven years, and they couldn't hide their emotions when it finally happened.
Couple finally expecting child after 7 years
The video, shared on TikTok by @oritoke, showed the husband's emotional reaction as his wife showed him the positive pregnancy test result.
As he sat eating, his wife approached him with the pregnancy test strip, and his reaction was so touching.
Overcome with joy, he fell to the floor and greatly rejoiced over the news of his wife's pregnancy.
In the caption accompanying the video, the emotional wife proudly noted that the wait was over.
"God did. God can be trusted. The wait is over after 7 years," she said.
Reactions as woman gets pregnant after 7 years
TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.
@Ifanayajo Temi Tope said:
"Congratulations, the fact that I went for a naming yesterday and seeing this today is an assurance that I will test positive this very month in Jesus name. Waiting can be tiring."
@RITA said:
"Can't wait for this to happen to my sister. After waiting for 18 years she got twins and just lost them about a month ago pls say a prayer for sister."
@QueenJonah reacted:
"This is me watching after I almost cried my eyes out and thought of coming to Tiktok to light up my mood. This is a sign that He has not forgotten me too. Congratulations. Pregnancy test positive is my news soon."
@missyfabzy said:
"Dear Lord! I’m using this video as a point of contact for my own Oritoke! Let her rejoice! Let her carry her own baby in Jesus name ! Amen."
@Khalissat said:
"Congratulations, I am so excited for you. God is still the habit of performing miracles. I am next, June won't pass me by, I'll test positive to pregnancy. My husband will be so happy like this. it's been 8years. My testimonies also is now by Faith. God bless you ma."
@ibukunholuwa669 reacted:
"Congratulations I use this video as a point of contact for myself I will test positive this month of June by God grace."
@harikeadeomolola added:
"My own husband will jubilate like this when I show him positive pregnancy result in Jesus name amen."
Watch the video here:
Woman welcomes first child after 28 years
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman joined the league of mothers as she welcomed her first child after 28 years of waiting.
Beautiful pictures and videos of the naming ceremony was posted on the woman’s Instagram page.
Source: Legit.ng
Ankrah Shalom (Human-Interest editor) Shalom Ankrah is a journalist and a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng with over six years of experience. She has a degree in Mass communication from Alex Ekwueme University. Shalom has worked with reputable news organizations including The Tide and GistReel. Email: ankrah.shalom@corp.legit.ng.