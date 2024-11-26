A Nigerian lady has expressed her excitement on social media after her husband surprised her with her dream car

A heartwarming video recently surfaced on social media, showing a Nigerian lady's ecstatic reaction to receiving a surprise gift from her husband.

The doting husband thought it wise to bless her with her dream car, a romantic gesture that left her beaming with joy.

Nigerian man gifts wife her dream car Photo credit: @fairfavy/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady gets dream car from husband

The recipient of the thoughtful gift, @fairfavy on TikTok, shared a video capturing the special moment.

In the clip, she was led to the car, and her face lit up with delight as she laid eyes on her new vehicle.

Her husband's thoughtful surprise clearly left her overwhelmed with happiness.

"Romantic husband surprises his wife with her dream car. My new baby is here. Your ex don buy me car ooo. Dont mind my open button," the video's caption read.

Reactions as man surprises wife with dream car

The video quickly gained traction on TikTok, with many users flocking to the comments section to offer their congratulatory messages.

@jasonberry253 said:

"It’s good if your husband buys car or give you luxury lifestyle, but not as sweet as when you gift yourself such. Congrats baby girl."

@Nonimickey said:

"Ebuka Malaysia he is from oba."

@MUMCY DIAMOND said:

"She used to surprise sef. If na me I go fess faint. Congratulations."

@lishabae4b said:

"Favour my child you are blessed nothing can stop you from winning as you are called Favour so shall everything you do in this life be favoured Amen. You have my daughter name."

@Berry Anthony said:

"God give my husband money make he fit do this kind thing for me."

@Mosio added:

"Congratulations. I must get a car for my future woman and pamper her too Biko my my wealth must show in my wife body."

Source: Legit.ng