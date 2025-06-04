New Covenant Christian College International, located in Makurdi, the capital of Benue, has shown the public its top performers in the 2025 UTME

The Benue Christian school said 18 of its students scored above 300 in the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examinations

The school's highest scorer had 98 marks in Mathematics, Chemistry and Physics and had over 360 on aggregate

A Christian school in Benue, New Covenant Christian College International, has celebrated its 18 top-performing students in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

In a post on its Facebook page, the school shared images of the high-flyers along with a breakdown of its performances in each subject.

The school prided itself on having a tradition of excellence and tagged its top performers as future leaders, innovators and nation builders.

A boy named Godwin Orzekor had the highest score with an aggregate of 368. He scored 98 marks in Mathematics, Chemistry and Physics and also got 74 in English.

The other 17 students scored above 300. The school's post read:

"At New Covenant Christian College International, Makurdi, excellence isn’t an accident—it’s a tradition!

"We’re excited to celebrate 18 of our students scored above 300 in the 2025 JAMB exams!

We proudly present our NCCCI 300 Squad—brilliant minds with exceptional performances across Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics, Biology, and more.

"These are the future leaders, innovators, and nation builders."

Benue school students celebrated

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the performances of the Benue school students below:

Justina Ochefije Orokpo said:

"Congratulations to you all, you guys have made us proud, Tap from una knowledge for my children."

Janet Aenger Ijir said:

"Congratulations amazing children, greater heights awaits you all. I can sight my favorite lecturer's son Dr Terna Afella there smiling like his dad."

Michael Obekpa said:

"Why can't such performance has never come out of FCT here? With all the huge tuition fees and no performance like this?

"This is just from one state.

"When I moved to FCT,I discovered something strange from students mostly in secondary school.

"They have very rich curriculum but their performance is always poor.

"The competition will faced in academic field in those days in Benue state,I did not see it in them.

"Almost majority were just trying to pass and get promotion.Truancy is another thing common among them."

Rachel Orze said:

"Congratulations to our children, staffs, parents and entire family of NCCCI, more good things will come IJN."

Omeche Ochugboju-Ebute said:

"Congratulations to these future leaders.

"I am super excited to be associated with this school.

"A proud parent 💃💃."

Wada Daniel said:

"This is amazing. Kudos to the Teachers behind this incredible performance. Congratulations to you great brains."

W.J. Yongu said:

"Congratulations 👏🎉 we have the glory of God upon the life of our children. Higher, higher height in Jesus name."

Catholic school displays its students' results

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Catholic school had made public the UTME results of its students.

The school, situated in Abia and named Marist Brothers Juniorate School, impressed social media users after 33 of its students scored 300 and above in the 2025 UTME.

The school secretary, Cecilia Chidinma, confirmed to Legit.ng that 33 students got above 300, but others also wrote the exam and scored less than that. She shared the full analytics of the students’ performance in the 2025 UTME with Legit.ng.

