The 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination results for top students from Foursquare International Secondary School in Ogun state were shared on social media.

Of all the students who wrote the exams organised by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) in the school, 17 of them scored 300 and above.

The 2025 UTME top scorer of Foursquare Secondary School, Emele Dan, got an impressive score of 371. Photo: Foursquare International School

On the school’s Facebook page, the results and pictures of the students were shared.

The highest scorer from the school, Emele Dan, got an impressive score of 371, with 98 in Maths, Chemistry and Physics, while scoring 77 in English Language.

Following closely were Lawal Kolade and Dosumu Ireoluwa with 344 and 341, respectively.

17 students from Foursquare International Secondary School scored 300 and above in the 2025 UTME. Photo: Foursquare International School

Foursquare School celebrates its top 2025 UTME performers

In a Facebook post, the school also celebrated its other students who performed well in the recently concluded 2025 UTME.

From the information shared, 16 students of the school scored between 350 and 300.

The Facebook post read:

“Let’s celebrate our 2025 UTME Champions. Foursquare Schools, Asero, Abeokuta is known for excellence and we have done it again. All glory be to God.”

Foursquare Secondary school’s top UTME performers celebrated

Many who came across the post celebrated the exceptional students and hailed the school for their achievements.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

Chima Christiana said:

"Congratulation to you and your accomplishments keep it up."

Adenike Bamigbade said:

"Congratulations to all. Greater heights in Jesus Christ Mighty Name."

Jennifer Chigozie Ezeani said:

"Congratulations. Keep soaring guys. Super proud of you."

Cilia Obasi said:

"Congratulations to them. God, I tapped this can of results for my children."

Daniel Moses said:

"I know these boy deeply....He can solve anything solvable, He has been meaning from junior classes......so him scoring 371 to me is low though...I expect more."

Toch Dave said:

"This shouldn't even be possible 371."

Emeka E Okoye said:

"You are indeed a champion, keep the flag flying."

Michael Amadi said:

"Congratulations you are exceptional child."

Plangnan Daniel said:

"Awesome! Congratulations super stars!"

In related stories, a Nigerian student who first scored 184 in his 2025 UTME rose above 360 after rewriting the exam, while a student of Deeper Life High School scored 339, and opened up about his dream course in UNILORIN.

Science student 2025 UTME resit score trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian student who first scored 148 in her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) has risen to 360.

The girl's result was posted on X by Alex Onyia, an education advocate who actively took part in reviewing the JAMB 2025 results.

The improvement in the girl's score happened after she rewrote the examination due to an error admitted by JAMB.

