Hillcity Schools in Ilorin, Kwara State, proudly announced that eight students scored 300 and above in the 2025 UTME organised by JAMB

Olawepo Gertrude led the pack as the highest scorer with an outstanding score of over 370marks in the exams

Many reacted as a total of 16 students scored between 240 and 300, showing the school’s academic excellence

The 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination results for top students from Hillcity Schools in Ilorin, Kwara State, were shared on social media.

Of all the students who wrote the exams organised by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) in the school, eight of them scored 300 and above.

The 2025 top UTME scorer of Hillcity Schools, Olawepo Gertrude, gets an impressive score of 373. Photo: Hillcity Schools, JAMB

Source: Facebook

On the school’s Facebook page, the results and pictures of the students were shared.

The highest scorer, Olawepo Gertrude, got an impressive score of 373.

Hillcity Schools celebrates top 2025 UTME performers

In a Facebook post, the school also celebrated its other students who scored over 200 in the recently concluded 2025 UTME.

From the information shared, 16 students of the school scored between 300 and 240.

Hillcity Schools in Ilorin, Kwara state, celebrates their 2025 top UTME performers. Photo: Hillcity Schools, JAMB

The Facebook post read:

“Celebrating Excellence @ HillCity Schools. We are beyond grateful to announce the outstanding success of our students in the last concluded JAMB/ UTME. This remarkable achievement reflects the high standard of education, dedication, godliness and Possibility that defines HillCity Schools.

“This is a testament to the top-tier academic environment. As Excellence, Diligence, Character, Godliness and Possibility are our core values -one that nurtures brilliance, dedication, resilience, which makes our students stand out anywhere in the world. # celebrating Excellence. #Grace @work. # Possiblity. #Godliness. # Greater Heights”.

Top UTME scorers in Hillcity Schools celebrated

Social media users who came across the post congratulated the school and students for their achievements.

Bro Jibola said:

"To God be the glory. Congratulations to you all."

Amuwagun Toyin said:

"Congratulations to you all. To God be the glory."

Gbolahan Oyinloye said:

"Shine on guy! You can't be hidden. Thank you Jesus."

Ayodeji Saka said:

"Congratulations guys. Up Hillcity and weldone to the management and staff."

Oluwatoyin Omoloye Adeola-musa said:

"A very big Congratulations to all. It's worth celebrating."

Ayobami Toyin Amusan said:

"A city set on a hill cannot be hid. To God be the glory."

Emeka E Okoye said:

"Congratulations dear ,you guys are genius."

Adefila Emmanuel said:

"Waooooo this is wonderful."

In related stories, a Nigerian student who first scored 184 in his 2025 UTME rose above 360 after rewriting the exam, while a student of Deeper Life High School scored 339, and opened up about his dream course in UNILORIN.

Science student's 2025 UTME resit score trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian student who first scored 148 in her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) has risen to 360.

The girl's result was posted on X by Alex Onyia, an education advocate who actively took part in reviewing the JAMB 2025 results.

The improvement in the girl's score happened after she rewrote the examination due to an error admitted by JAMB.

