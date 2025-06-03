A young Nigerian employer has sparked reactions on social media after sharing his experience with three job hunters

In a trending post, the man said he offered them lunch after the interview, but was disappointed when he saw the bill

He posted a photo showing the amount on the receipt and people shared their opinions in the comments section

A Nigerian employer has expressed bitterness over the unexpected behaviour of some job candidates he attended to.

According to him, he had treated the final three candidates to lunch out of goodwill but was disappointed by the outcome.

Man laments over bill of 3 job seekers he took out for lunch. Photo credit: @akintollgate/X, Carlos Barquerooj/ Getty Images. Depicted ladies have no relationship with story. Photo for illustration.

Source: Twitter

Employer displays bill of job hunters

The employer, known on X as @akintollgate, posted a photo of the job seekers' receipt to drive home his point.

According to his account, he had checked through thousands of CVs and shortlisted a few promising candidates for the interview.

The lunch meeting was intended as a gesture of goodwill, but the employer was taken aback by the bill, which totalled N146,000.

According to the receipt, the candidates had ordered a variety of dishes, including several local Nigerian meals.

The employer expressed his surprise and disappointment at the huge bill, questioning how the total had reached such a high amount.

While sharing his pain, the employer noted that the candidates' behaviour during the lunch meeting showed the truth about their characters.

He contrasted their behaviour with his similar experience as a young graduate attending job interviews, where he would always opt for the most affordable option on the menu.

In his words:

"After reviewing 5,000+ CVs, @bsong_HR profiled a few candidates for an interview. I braved an early Saturday morning schedule from 9am- 12.30pm. At the end, I offered the last 3 lunch who then ordered pepper soup, wings, burger, spag, nkwobi plus take out. A bill of N146k. How?

"They were all very decent ladies and all capable of landing the role. But as young people these scenarios are another opportunity for employers to test your behaviors. I was taken out to lunch as a young graduate and I ordered the cheapest item on the menu for my lunch interviews."

Reactions as man shares experience with job hunters

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the trending post.

Pee Gee Max said:

"You're a luxury brand. That may have been a factor on their minds. They probably didn't want to seem cheap."

Obim reacted:

"From 4 ladies to 3 ladies You people should agree on the number of ladies abeg. Make una no confuse my confusion?"

Arinze Odira reacted:

"There is something poverty does to people. Poverty strips people of many things, including etiquette. It is easy to tell when someone is coming from a place of lack when free food is available."

Afam Deluxo said:

"What kills me is these same overfed militants are the ones on Twitter setting ₦400k as first date starter pack. I need to see the one that ordered Nkwobi, bet she still got her ankle monitor from Guantanamo on, because ain't no way you are that audacious if you aren't ex-con."

Janet Machuka wrote:

"They’re sending a message without sending a message verbally. Their pay should be able to cater for daily lunches equivalent to that amount. This is crazy and I feel your frustration."

Big Chi wrote:

"This idea of grabbing it once because you don't know if you will see this type again is what is destroying us as a people and it is bad. 146k is a lot."

Kakashi Sensai added:

"But i guess if the interview was on the mainland at a mainland hotel the bills would have been less than 40k for all of them. Let's just assume they didn't see the price before they ordered if not it's a shameful thing to see those girls do."

