Several band members who worked with music maestro King Sunny Ade have shared their experiences with the legendary artist

In a viral video, about four of them gave interviews, with one even swearing by the Bible to affirm the truth of his statements

Fans were surprised by the allegations and took to social media to share their reactions and hot takes on the trending video

Four former band members of music icon Sunday Adeniyi Adegeye, better known as King Sunny Ade, have shared the ordeals they endured while working with the legendary artist.

The ex-band members appeared in a video interview that recently surfaced online.

In the clip, a man named Mukila Damilola was the first to speak. He took an oath on the Holy Bible and vowed that everything he was about to say about the Juju artist, who was allegedly kidnapped a few weeks ago was the truth.

Damilola recounted how King Sunny Ade took some of them abroad to perform and suspected they might elope while there. However, all the band members returned to Nigeria with him.

He added that they did not receive any payment from that trip till they eventually left the band.

Further, Damilola alleged that if Sunny Ade were to whisper anything into a band member’s ear, it would be so devastating it could drive the person to take their own life.

He also narrated an incident when they travelled to Ondo for a performance. The band members had to pay for their own accommodation and endured starvation during their one-week stay.

Those who could no longer tolerate the hunger had to search for parties where they could get free food.

More band members speak

In the recording, an elderly band member recalled being whipped with a cable by King Sunny Ade during a performance in Oshogbo.

Another man stated that, unlike others, he had not been cursed or beaten, but Sunny Ade had verbally abused him on several occasions.

In contrast to the allegations against King Sunny Ade, a few months ago, Fuji musician Obesere bought land for all his band members and even gave one a house.

See the video here:

Fans react to utterance about Sunny Ade

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans below:

@teeto__olayeni commented:

"May God not put our source of livelihood in a very tight corner."

@danielchris4767 said:

"Not surprised. Nobody has been successful from his band."

@nailaccessoriessupply stated:

"Just like Diddy, nobody is same on the inside."

@bluespet.ng shared:

ola__biggy ehnn there is many that meets the eyes, if you know people wey Dey him band you go know say this no be new talk. Shebi dem sef dem tell them but them say make dem try their luck maybe it’s not true now dem don feel am."

@ola__biggy stated:

"Why are you guys like this. I know of 2 or 3 people from Sunny Ade band that I played with in America 🇺🇸. If the band is not suitable for you guys. Quit the band and find your ways."

@simeon_omotolani shared:

"10 is happening. Na wa."

Patoranking prostrates for Sunny Ade

Legit.ng had reported that Patoranking had been sighted greeting King Sunny Ade with so much respect during Yeye Funke Daniel's 60th birthday ceremony.

The young singer came into the venue and went straight to the stage to greet the veteran singer by prostrating fully King Sunny Ade also reciprocated the love and hailed him while slightly bowing down for Patoranking too.

