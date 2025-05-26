There has been an official statement from BBNaija’s Khloe’s Spa concerning the assault claims by one of their clients

Recall that Nigerian influencer Diane Eneje had earlier expressed her disappointment after one Angelica called them out over misconduct

The official statement from the spa shed more light on the situation as the matter continues to gain media popularity

An official statement has been released from the spa of former Big Brother Naija housemate, Busayo Khloe Abiri, following claims by a client.

The client, identified as Angelica Kelechi, went online to report an incident that occurred during her visit to the establishment.

Kelechi shared a video with a voiceover and caption narrating the alleged assault she experienced during her time at the spa.

BBNaija's Khloe's spa denies assault claims by client. Credit: @angelicakelechi, @kokobykhloe

Source: Instagram

According to her, she was inappropriately touched by the male masseuse who had been assigned to serve her.

However, a statement released by the spa claimed otherwise. As a matter of fact, they reiterated that the client expressed satisfaction and tipped them N25,000 after her session.

They also noted that Angelica failed to make any complaints after the service was provided but returned hours later accompanied by men of the law.

The statement further revealed that Angelica was asked for her preference and opted for a male masseuse.

They also shared that an internal investigation panel has been launched to thoroughly address the situation. The staff involved has been placed on suspension, pending ongoing investigations by both the police and the establishment.

The spa captioned the post:

"We are aware of the recent posts made by a client regarding an alleged incident at our spa on May 21st, 2025. While we are surprised at the turn of events, it is important to address the matter with transparency, professionalism, and respect for all parties involved."

"The client booked a surprise spa experience for her sister, which included two massage treatments. The appointment was rescheduled at her request on the same day and upon arrival, both guests were warmly welcomed, celebrated the occasion with refreshments and proceeded to their treatments."

BBNaija's Khloe's spa says client tipped them after service. Credit: @kokobykhloe

Source: Instagram

"As per our standard protocol, both clients were given privacy to change and the client in question was asked and confirmed that she was comfortable receiving a massage from a male therapist. The massage was conducted professionally, with continuous checks to ensure her comfort throughout the session. Afterward, both clients expressed satisfaction with their experience, tipped our team the sum of N25,000 and stayed at the spa for an extended period before leaving."

