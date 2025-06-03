A Nigerian man showed his struggles as he struggled to sleep after plaiting his hair for the first time

He lamented that no matter how hard he tried, he couldn't get a comfortable position to sleep because of his hair

Many who came across the viral video shared their thoughts on the man's discomfort and their similar experiences

A young man cried out as he was finding it difficult to sleep after plaiting his hair for the first time.

The man showed when he tried lying his head on the pillow to sleep, but couldn’t do so, because of the pains from his new hairdo.

In a video by @gabbycruz711 on TikTok, the man showed himself trying to sleep on the bed.

He revealed that he could not find a suitable position to sleep since it was his first time plaiting his hair.

Known for sharing funny videos, a check on his TikTok page showed that it was truly his first time to plait his hair.

He said:

"Me at 3 am after plaiting my hair for the first time, and now I can't find a good position to place my head and sleep."

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail man's new hairdo

@Yummy crunchy souvenirs

"Next time do korobo or Kiko it will not be as painful as this."

@Biola_Biza_

"Shebi you can see the reason you have to give your babe money for good hair. That all back Dey pain."

@ri_the_explorer

"So sorry. thats how I made cornrows for my male friend, he couldn’t bear it, we had to loose it that same day."

@Dhark~Gal~Rhino🎀

"Please endure it. Na u be our chairman June borns sope …. To our chairman."

@Nail tech in owerri

"For ordinary all back, you never see anything."

@chicandhomely

"I’m a girl and I cut my hair because I can’t deal with hair pain."

@Thelma Slyvester said:

"I'm in this position. couldn't sleep all night cause I'm looking for a good position and I saw this now."

@AFOLASHADE said:

"This thing don do me before…na midnight my roommate help me loose the hairstyle…the stylist no fit cry the next day."

@Terri said:

"My brother yesterday, he say no ever plait me this kind style again."

