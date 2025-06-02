BREAKING: Panic as Another Building Collapses in Ibadan, Details Emerge
- A building under construction owned by a fast-rising eatery collapsed on Sunday along the Dugbe-Mokola road in Ibadan, Oyo state
- The collapsed structure was recently acquired by the food brand to serve as a new branch, causing panic among local residents and commuters
- Details on casualties, causes, and rescue efforts remain unclear, with authorities yet to issue an official statement as investigations continue
Ibadan, Oyo state - A building reportedly owned by a fast-rising eatery collapsed on Sunday in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State.
The structure, located along the main road connecting Dugbe to Mokola, was under construction at the time of the incident.
Food brand’s newly acquired building affected
Sources told The Nation that the collapsed building had recently been acquired by the popular food brand to serve as one of its branches.The collapse has sparked panic among residents and commuters along the busy thoroughfare.
Details about the collapse remain sketchy
As of the time of filing this report, information about casualties, causes, or rescue efforts remains unclear. Authorities are yet to release an official statement regarding the incident. Further updates are expected as investigations continue.
Details later...
Source: Legit.ng
