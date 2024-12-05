A young man showed the sweet moment his mother saw him without his braids for the first time

The woman’s reaction melted hearts as she complimented her son’s new looks in the sweet video

A young man shared his mother’s reaction after she saw him without his braids for the first time.

The mother was so happy with her son’s new look and complimented him.

She was happy to see him without the braids. Photo: @official_tiyo

Source: TikTok

In the video shared by @official_tiyo, the young man was sitting in the church when his mother approached him.

Seeing her son’s new look, she happily moved towards him and touched his chin.

She then told him that he looked good.

The video was captioned:

“The moment my mum noticed I cut my braids.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail young man’s new look

Many who came across the video shared their opinions on the mother’s reaction to the man’s new look.

Legit.ng compiled some of the responses.

@ANONYMOUS said:

"Why do they dislike braids and lock?"

@mollybigheart said:

"Na so my mama Dey do if she complain about something for too long as soon she see say I don later do that thing omo see joy nah only make she back me remain that woman ehh."

@LUMINA EMBER AND INK said:

"Mama ignore special service. Remain for her to climb stage and do thanksgiving at once."

@Krispy Matt said:

"My mama say mk I nor carry my braids come house for December and I don spend alot on this hair."

Source: Legit.ng