Bishop David O. Abioye, a former vice president of Winners Chapel Church, has come to men who wear earrings and plait their hair.

During a sermon, the preacher blasted them, wondering why they weren't satisfied with the way God created them.

Bishop Abioye slams men who wear earrings.

Bishop Abioye's statement on men who wear earrings and plait hair read:

"Kings are recognised for royalty, mentally and physically. Stop behaving like a street boy. Royalty, including your appearance. Don't dress carelessly. Royalty is synonymous to kingship. Carry yourself in a manner that when people see you in public, they see something unique about you.

"Don't look like a rogue. Even in the system of the world, you don't see people in potential position dress anyhow. You put earrings as a man, what are you doing with it? Plaiting your hair as a man, what are you doing with it? I know many young people won't like what I'm saying, but I have to show it to you from scriptures and from culture.

"Even if you don't know scriptures, behave culturally. Behave culturally. What is fitting, is fitting. God created you as a man, for those of you who are men and created you as a woman. Why would you like to be like a woman when he created you like a man? Why aren't you satisfied with the way God made you?

"Royalty reflects spiritually, mentally and physically. Behave it, act it, look it..."

