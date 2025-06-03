Bishop Abioye Blasts Men Who Wear Earrings and Plait Their Hair: "Stop Behaving Like a Street Boy"
Bishop David O. Abioye, a former vice president of Winners Chapel Church, has come to men who wear earrings and plait their hair.
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off
During a sermon, the preacher blasted them, wondering why they weren't satisfied with the way God created them.
More details below...
Bishop Abioye's statement on men who wear earrings and plait hair read:
"Kings are recognised for royalty, mentally and physically. Stop behaving like a street boy. Royalty, including your appearance. Don't dress carelessly. Royalty is synonymous to kingship. Carry yourself in a manner that when people see you in public, they see something unique about you.
"Don't look like a rogue. Even in the system of the world, you don't see people in potential position dress anyhow. You put earrings as a man, what are you doing with it? Plaiting your hair as a man, what are you doing with it? I know many young people won't like what I'm saying, but I have to show it to you from scriptures and from culture.
"Even if you don't know scriptures, behave culturally. Behave culturally. What is fitting, is fitting. God created you as a man, for those of you who are men and created you as a woman. Why would you like to be like a woman when he created you like a man? Why aren't you satisfied with the way God made you?
"Royalty reflects spiritually, mentally and physically. Behave it, act it, look it..."
Watch the video below:
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Victor Duru (Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained award-winning journalist with over 4 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng