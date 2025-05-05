A preacher could not contain his excitement after a recent meeting with the former vice president of Winners Chapel Bishop David Abioye

The pastor said he met Bishop Abioye after the inauguration of his ministry, now named Living Word Conquerors Global Assembly

The overjoyed pastor opened up about what the bishop did to him, describing their meeting as a privilege

A Nigerian pastor, identified as Isreal S. Ayuba, has recounted his meeting with Bishop David Abioye after the inauguration of his church, which has sparked reactions on social media.

An excited Pastor Isreal posted a video on Facebook where he opened up about his meeting with the bishop.

What Bishop Abioye did to pastor

In the video, the pastor said meeting Bishop Abioye was a privilege, as the cleric anointed him during their meeting. The overjoyed pastor said:

"Today, I was very very privileged to be anointed by my spiritual father after the inauguration of the ministry tagged Living Word Conquerors Global Assembly

"And I know from henceforth, there will be conquerors in our ministry. It is a privilege to be anointed by my spiritual father once again. I love everyone who believes in us, who is following. God bless you."

Internet users joined the pastor in celebrating his meeting with Bishop Abioye.

Bishop Abioye's new church name announcement puts an end to months of speculations about the preacher's next move after retiring from Bishop Oyedepo's Winners Chapel church.

The bishop had first started by holding evening services on Sunday, before recently switching to mornings.

Reactions trail pastor's video after meeting Abioye

Komolafe Bidemi Mayomi said:

"Please where is it located?"

Margaret Alechenu said:

"Hallelujah 💃."

House Mercy Assembly said:

"Jesus is great."

Martha O Alade said:

"Awww awesome.

"Fresh fire falls on you in Jesus name 🙏.

"Pastor Isreal S Ayuba.

"Congratulations my pastor."

Daaw Rescue Mission said:

"Glory Everything here."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a techie had disagreed with Bishop Abioye over the choice of name for his new church.

Bishop Abioye unveils new church name

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Bishop Abioye had unveiled the name of his church months after retiring from Winners Chapel church, presided over by Bishop David Oyedepo.

During the Sunday service on May 4, which was transmitted live on Facebook, Bishop Abioye gave a back story to how God birthed the idea of his new ministry, clarifying that he is not starting a new church because of people's demands for one. His statement in part read:

"This is simply an offshoot of the church of Jesus universal, which keeps expanding and spreading across the globe in furtherance of the great commission as commanded in Matthew 28:18-20 and several other gospels...On this final note and to the glory of God, this assembly with the name Living World Conquerors Global Assembly is hereby inaugurated this day, Sunday, 4th May, 2025, in the name of God the father, God the son and God the Holy Spirit..."

