A lady has shared an interesting video showing how she spent her weekend at her boyfriend's house

In the video, the lady did not only do his laundry, but also washed his toilet and made sure that his house was clean

While some social media users criticised the lady for 'doing too much', others applauded her in the comments

A video showing a lady's diligent household chores at her boyfriend's house has sparked mixed reactions on social media.

The clip, documenting her weekend stay, revealed her serious attention to domestic duties in his house.

Lady performs chores at boyfriend's house Photo credit: @polly_pollet/TikTok.

Lady's displays hardworking nature at boyfriend's house

Posted by @polly_pollet on TikTok, the video captured her tirelessly washing a huge pile of laundry, scrubbing the toilet, and carefully cleaning the house.

She offered a glimpse into the domestic routine which she performed without any complaint.

"POV: It's weekend in your bf house," she captioned the clip.

While many praised her dedication and care, others criticised her for shouldering too much responsibility.

Some argued that her efforts might be taken for granted or even exploited.

Reactions as lady works at boyfriend's house

Some TikTok users applauded her kindness and willingness to contribute to her partner's well-being.

@Melanin Joy asked:

"This song no too much for the kain work wey u Dey do so??"

@Maureen Tachere said:

"Am married with two kids o but I nor do reach so na you be definition of our wife."

@___adedunmade~ said:

"Na everybody dey do this thing low key o, buh dey go condemn am here cause you choose to post your own."

@Toby wrote:

"I don’t believe the house looks this nice and he doesn’t have a washing machine ngl."

@Rumbie said:

"And he goes to see his other girlfriends wearing the very same clothes you washed."

@Thembisa said:

'Honestly. I love this I wanna be you. I'd do this honestly. If a man leads properly you submit naturally and I really wouldn't mind doing this for someone who treats me like a queen."

@slimthickmaya_ said:

"I’d do this for my man normally. But not so that he sees me as “wifey material” but because if I don’t, he won’t do it. And I hate being in a dirty space."

@Bronwyn added:

"Wait so you clean your place, and go visit his place and clean it as well? yo I can't."

@Amanda added:

"Then when he comes back from work, he'll say "I so wish to see your future husband. He'd be so lucky to have you".

Watch the video below:

Lady praises husband who does chores

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian mother expressed her pride in her husband who agreed to share the responsibility of performing house chores.

In a video, she displayed the moment he happily left for work after completing his own part of the house duties.

