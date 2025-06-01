A Nigerian lady narrated the emotional drama during her brother’s burial in her father’s compound

She shared how she was told to leave the corpse outside, as the stepmother rejected the burial on the property

In a viral TikTok video, she blamed her late mother for marrying into a polygamous family full of conflict

A Nigerian lady named Chioma shared the unexpected drama that unfolded when she went to bury her brother at her father’s compound.

She stated that when she brought the corpse, she was asked to keep it outside.

In a video by @chiomadavid170 on TikTok, the lady said she heard her stepmother complaining about the land where her brother should be buried.

She said:

“I came home to bury my brother and was told to keep his corpse outside, and the next thing I heard was "don't bury him here, it's my portion....Go and bury him with his mom that's her portion of the house”

“Nobody even cared about my emotions but were more focused on dragging land....I sat close to my mother's grave asking her why she choose to become a second wife in a family where there was war and disunity, I told her I hated her so much for bringing me into this world. I hated her for being a second wife, I hated her for dying too early, wanted her to be alive to see how her kids are enjoying the polygamous home she brought us into. I will always pick not to exist than to be born into polygamy.”

Reactions trail lady’s experience during brother’s burial

@Chinemerem Orjiakor said:

"Please don't hate her no more. I'm sorry for what we Women put U the future offspring through, just to be married and be someone's wife, for the rest of her life, I'd know she's regretted the day she said "I do". Forgive her and Forgive Urself. But Better be a Good Change for the future."

@Oluchi Mirabel Anago said:

"There is no family that can't have conflict it just about being courteous and wise then you can avoid some certain drama. you can't just bring a corpse home without calling your other family and even in peaceful homes grave sites are decided by everyone for convenience or the family head."

@Young said:

"But are they dragging land as per they will live forever or what? What's the logic behind dragging things that you would still leave behind someday."

@George said:

"It never ends well, young men learn from this to avoid some kind embarrassing moment for you, your kids and family in general."

In a related story, a widow buried her husband inside the parlour of his new house and shared his final promise to their daughter.

Bride visits parents' graveside on wedding day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a bride moved many people to tears as she insisted on visiting her late parents’ grave on her wedding day.

She wore her beautiful wedding dress and went to where her late parents were buried, accompanied by family members.

Many cried as the bride became emotional after visiting her parents’ grave, sparking reactions online.

