A Nigerian lady who graduated with a degree in Mass Communication in 2021 recently celebrated earning a second degree in Nursing in 2025

She shared her journey on TikTok, explaining how she returned to write science subjects via the NECO GCE to qualify for nursing

Many reacted and inquired more after the lady revealed why she switched fields from arts to science

A Nigerian lady who graduated from Mass Communication in 2021 celebrated as she got another degree in nursing.

The lady recently graduated from the department of nursing four years after she bagged her first degree in Mass Communication.

In a post by @ursula_nwude on TikTok, the lady shared her photos from her sign-out day in 2021 and that of nursing in 2025.

She said:

“2021, First degree Mass communication. 2025, 2nd degree, Nursing. Beauty with Brain. Switching from Art to Science wasn’t easy but here I am today. My heart is filled with joy and gratitude.”

In the comments, many asked her how she was able to get science subjects in her O-Level to enable her to apply for nursing.

She explained that she went back to write the General Certificate Examination (GCE) organised by the National Examination Council.

The lady said she already passed Maths, English, and Biology in her West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE), so she did pure science subjects in her NECO GCE.

She said:

“I sat for Neco/Gce pure science,I merged it with my waec cause I already have math,English and biology in my waec.”

Sharing why she moved from mass communication to nursing, she said:

“I was bored of it and wanted to try something different.”

See her post below:

Reactions as mass com graduate gets nursing degree

@Oyindamola said:

"This is what I’m trying to do …switching to nursing soon from accounting I pray it works out."

@Chisom said:

"Girl is this a sign I just finished school about to serve abi make I apply for nursing which school abeg."

@kingcollinson said:

"I wish I get this kind sense 2017 when I finish. I ho waste am do nysc still keep the certificate for house."

@Mubarokah said:

"Aswear. This really motivate me because I don’t even know what to do next am studying SLT so I was planning on changing my course of study after signing out but I don’t know the course to do yet."

@PRINCESS said:

"2019 1st degree..business administration 2024 2nd degree..Nursing,Now in year 2 I pray I succeed like you. It hasn’t been easy..congratulations I’m so happy for u."

In related stories, a lady shared how she went back to study nursing after graduating with a third class in Chemistry, while another bought a Tesla after working as a nurse for one year.

Nigerian nurse relocates to Canada

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian lady shared an exciting video as she celebrated her relocation to Canada as a permanent resident.

Her viral video detailed her relocation experience, as she explained how she travelled with her man.

Many who came across the video congratulated her and “tapped” into the blessings of relocation/.

