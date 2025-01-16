A Nigerian lady inspired many after she shared how she fulfilled her dream of becoming a nurse after 11 years

The lady who completed a degree in Chemistry and served for a year returned to school to study nursing

She shared how she eventually became the best-graduating student in nursing during her induction

A Nigerian lady, Maryam Jimoh, shared how she fulfilled her dream of becoming a nurse after 11 years.

She stated that she wanted to study nursing but got Chemistry at the Ahmadu Bello University.

She gave the valedictorian speech during her induction. Photo: @thats_so_maryam

In the viral post by @thats_so_maryam on TikTok, the lady said she failed a whole semester and got an extra year.

After rewriting her courses, she graduated with a third-class degree in Chemistry.

She said:

“POV: 11 years ago, you wanted Nursing but got chemistry, and while at it, you failed a whole semester in your final year and that landed you an extra year. You retook the courses (about 10) and came out with a 3rd class.”

Lady returns to school after completing NYSC

She noted that after bagging a degree in Chemistry, she went for her National Youth Service Corps.

After finishing her service in one year, she decided to return to school and try again.

She finally got admission to study Nursing at Al-Hikmah University.

Lady emerges best-graduating student in Nursing

After four years, she bagged a degree in nursing and donned the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria gown.

She shared how she was moved to tears after taking the oath and when she became more emotional after being awarded as the overall best-graduating student.

She said:

“I had friends who once told me I probably won't make it studying medical courses.”

Mariam also flaunted other awards she bagged in school, as she gave her valedictorian speech.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady emerges best-graduating student

@Ekhay said:

“girllllll, you're a true definition of "don't give up" I'm proud of you. congratulations.”

@Oluwabunmi said:

“This is me in shaa Allah! I go still pursue my medical career!”

@Abimbola Adediwura said:

“My God. Sis u have all my challenges, 7 years in Uni studying Chemistry hoping this year Sch will cleared me up inshallah and planning going for another degree . U are going higher inshallah.”

@olasupo_chosen boi said:

“Alhamdulilah. You're truly an inspiration that one can still achieve the set goals with strange determination and God's blessings. congratulations.”

@Lemchung said:

“I can't wait to go back. Currently doing my Nycs. I want to do it outside the country. Congratulations dear.”

