A Nigerian girl named Oge celebrated after JAMB released her result following a rewrite of the 2025 UTME due to an error affecting 379,000 candidates

Oge, a Secondary School 2 (SS2) student attending a Nigerian school that follows the British curriculum, shared what she scored in the 2025 UTME.

She shared her success on TikTok, revealing she started preparing for the 2025 UTME in late January

A Nigerian girl named Oge celebrated as the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) released his result after she rewrote her UTME.

JAMB ordered that 379,000 candidates should retake the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) after an error resulted in their failure.

The student said she attended Caleb British International School, a school in Nigeria which uses the British curriculum.

The boy, identified as @def.not0ge on TikTok, announced her UTME score on the social media platform.

In a TikTok video, the young girl danced as she stated that she scored 231 as a Secondary School 2 (SS2) student.

SS2 student shares how she prepared for JAMB

Oge said she started preparing for her 2025 UTME in late January, adding that she didn’t have a lesson teacher.

She stated that she attended a “British” school, but later clarified that her school used a British curriculum.

Her words:

“Nothing do my shoulder. I just score 231 in JAMB in SS2. I started preparing late January. I attend a British school and I no get lesson teacher.”

She added in the comments:

“My school is based on their (British) curriculum.”

Reactions trail SS2 student’s result

@Grandly Dee said:

"My junior wrote from ss2 she got 260 she did lesson and put in her best I'm proud."

@Fried Plantain said:

"You actually tried for the fact ur curriculum is based on British and not Nigeria."

@fomzy.pops said:

"I started preparing april but I pass wo nah who sabi book sabi book. Congrats."

@aileme_victory_onoaigbe said:

"I got 300+, i did not attend lesson, I graduated from a local school."

@feranmi said:

"I started preparing early march ss2 no lesson at all rewrote and it was harder 242."

@ONLY ONE TINA said:

"We go tell Igwe to organize award for you you try, but where you dey run go kwanu ss2. Well done."

@samuevlbzfk said:

"I got 324 wen I did mine in ss2."

In a related story, a science student scored 360 after JAMB error made her score 148 at first.

15-year-old student scores 339

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a 15-year-old Victor Jonah Febuins scored an impressive 339 in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

Victor, a science student at Deeper Life High School, Jalingo, Taraba state, chose Biomedical Engineering at the University of Ilorin as his first choice.

He shared the reason why he chose the course while registering for his examination organised by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

