Dr Echezona Obiagbaosogu was a Catholic priest for 17 years before he decided to leave the faith for the African traditional religious practice

Now married, the former reverend father is a traditionalist and lecturer II in the religion and human relations department of the faculty of arts at Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK)

The ex-Catholic priest opened up about his discovered true calling and why he actually quit the priesthood

A former Anambra Catholic priest, Dr Echezona Obiagbaosogu, who left the priesthood after 17 years, said he realised his true calling.

The UNIZIK lecturer II, who is now married, turned to the African traditional religion, saying he was intrigued by the traditional African spirituality and the art of rainmaking.

Ex-priest speaks on his true calling

In a statement published by The Punch, Dr Echezona, who defended his PhD dissertation titled “Rainmaking and Control in Igbo African Medicine" on Wednesday, January 8, opened up about realising his true calling.

“I have come to realise that my true calling is to serve my people through the ancient traditions of our ancestors.

"I was a Catholic priest for 17 years before resigning to embrace the traditional African religion. The topic of my research is ‘Rainmaking and control in Igbo African medicine: A case study of Isieke in Ihiala Local Government Area, Anambra State’.

“I partly lived with my maternal grandfather, who was a traditionalist, while my father was a Christian before he passed away. Though he was a Christian, he still believed in traditional materials. He was an agriculturist with trees around the compound and always brought in new ones, some of which he said were medicinal. So, I learned from him to appreciate nature..."

The traditionalist and farmer disclosed that he began the research five years ago as a Catholic priest.

“Everything about this research stems from my curiosity about nature and God. The research reflects my curiosity about spirituality and the nature of God. As a priest, I had the opportunity to work in health sectors, and I understand what health is all about.”

Ex-priest speaks on leaving the priesthood

When asked why he left the priesthood, the former priest replied that life is a process. He added that it is important for people to know themselves, as this would aid them in making life decisions.

He refused to elaborate on his resignation, saying it was a personal conviction.

