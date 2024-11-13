Celestial Church Wedding Video Trends as Many React to Bride’s Attire, Unique Activities
- A lady on TikTok shared a video from her wedding in the Celestial Church of Christ in Ogun state
- The video showed various activities the couple did at the wedding, which included the couple’s kiss
- Many who came across the video reacted to the bride’s attire and other activities done in the church
A lady who attends the Celestial Church of Christ shared a video from her church wedding.
The beautiful bride wore the usual white garment attire associated with members of the church.
The bride wore a veil in a video shared by @midebrightsurprises on TikTok.
She also held a bouquet as she marched into the church with other ladies in white garments.
Celestial Church wedding activities
Another video showed the joining of the bride and groom as they stood in front of the guests at the church.
The lady knelt, and the groom positioned himself to lift her.
The video also captured the couple’s kiss at the wedding.
Watch the video below:
Reactions trail celestial Church wedding
Many who came across the video reacted to the bride’s attire and their opinion about the church wedding.
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions
@oyinola08 said:
"How i much i can love this video like hundred times. I love celestial wedding."
@Chubby_888 said:
"Simple, classic and unique. God please don't forget me although I have lost hope."
@Oyindamola said:
"Can I wear my wedding gown to church as a celestial or is a must i must wear garment??? This is a question, though."
@Vivian Ogwezi said:
"wow... this is the first time I'm seeing celestial wedding."
@Jemimah said:
"Make una for no spend money on top wedding gown."
Olaide Firstlady said:
"I don change my mind. nah cele wedding I won do naw."
Bridesmaid shares details of Deeper Life wedding
In a related story, a Nigerian lady gave details of a wedding of Deeper Life Church members, which she attended as a bridesmaid.
In a two-part video on TikTok, the lady said she was shocked that there was no wedding cake or spraying of money at the reception.
Many who came across the video hailed the bridesmaid and shared similar experiences with such a wedding.
Source: Legit.ng
