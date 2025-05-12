A Nigerian lady got people talking after she showed how her church served oats and bread during Sunday service

She displayed how the food was arranged and served to attendees in an orderly manner, as she shared the location.

Many who came across the post shared their thoughts after seeing the meal that was shared to members

A Nigerian lady showed how her church served oats and bread for breakfast during Sunday service.

She mentioned the name of the church and showed the sumptuous meal that she was served.

In a TikTok video by @pecybae, the lady revealed that the name of her church was Dominion City.

According to her, the church was located at Black Gate, World Bank, Owerri, Imo state.

Lady shares how to enjoy church breakfast

The lady shared how members could partake in the breakfast during Sunday service.

Her words:

"The only thing you have to do is to come early so that you can get your meal ticket, because this meal ticket would guarantee you getting your meal for the day. Once you’re in church at least by 7:30 am, you’ll be able to enjoy the sumptuous meal that we have for you.

"And this is not justan ordinary breakfast. I can’t even remember when I had quacker oats with enough milk, but this is what we are serving to you on a platter.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady gets food in church

@Mimi Claire said:

"You people should normalise mentioning the state,how on earth am I supposed to locate dominion city world bank. Which state?????????."

@Burakozcivit said:

"I dey like better egusi soup and akpu for breakfast, abeg make una dey try add am, dem no train me with tea for breakfast or pap, na better akpu every morning, biko make una dey add am join, people wey be like me many."

@Salazar | Bruxo e Sacerdote said:

"If I come dis church after breakfast, I don move oh bcus na watin carry me come be dat oh....I don talk my mind."

@$MOFL said:

"Make una arrange lunch abeg. That breakfast at 7:30 go quick digest or mke una arrange eba and soup for some of us."

Pamela A.U | Data Analyst said:

"When I was in Dominion city Aba after first service there was always breakfast. don’t know about now I moved to Lagos."

@ifylove said:

"Even before u mentioned the church, I already know it can only be dominion city...I enjoyed their breakfast section while in Delta State."

@Tobechi88 said:

"Correct update. make I bend if no come there next week Sunday."

Pastor distributes fufu to church members

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian pastor earned the admiration of internet users following a kind gesture to his church members.

In one of his services on Sunday, the pastor distributed plates of fufu and soup to his church members.

Photos from the Sunday service showed the worshippers enjoying their meals within the church premises.

Source: Legit.ng