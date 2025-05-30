A Nigerian man from the streets of Twitter has shared his unsolicited take on Priscilla Ojo’s wedding to her man, Juma Jux

Priscy’s wedding is one of the longest weddings to have been witnessed in the country, and many have not gotten over it

However, Nigerian social media users were shocked to see a naysayer share his thoughts about why the marriage may be short-lived

Nigerians got furious after a Twitter user who seemed to have been seeking attention online shared a post concerning Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux’s wedding.

The wedding took place in Tanzania, then Nigeria, and finally, they decided to wrap it all up in the groom’s country.

Priscy’s wedding was by far a spectacular one, which had the attention of many social media users, both home and abroad.

However, it is not far-fetched to find some spreading negativity about beautiful ceremonies like this.

An unflattering tweet by a Nigerian critic has surfaced on social media, drawing the attention of many online users.

The said man boldly noted that the money spent on the top influencer's wedding should have been used to solve some of the country’s problems, adding that the union may not even last.

He also advised that it be put on Netflix and titled ‘The Crying Bestie.’

The user wrote:

"The efforts,càsh wasted in this Priscilla IyaboOjo,JumaJuice wedding 'd have been channeled to develop Nigeria.More unwise many dont know it may soon cràsh since s-media marriages dont last.Sha put this wedding on Netflix,Cinemas cos of the stars& title it "Crying Bestie".Bé wise."

See the post below:

Peeps react to Man's nasty comment about Priscy's wedding

Read some reactions below:

@AbubakarAmeen_ said:

"This toxic Nigerian mindset of shaming others for celebrating needs to end. Someone is planning their dream wedding or sharing their joy, and instead of support, they get negativity and doom predictions. Happiness isn’t a crime. Let’s learn to celebrate others."

@SalaudeenG2 said:

"Eleribuu ni o. Do you know the meaning of oriretan in Yoruba, it means you will be unfortunate in your life."

@QueenAde168059 said:

"It shall never be well with you and your generation. If your parent failed you by not giving you all you wish for, must you use that stupid energy to wish others bad? olofo omo oriretan ninu aiye e."

@MashikaMojisola said:

"Werey you wey be fortune don finish for you cause that is what your name is,olofo omo the doctor should have injected you when you where giving birth."

@Remmyma_ said:

"Werey, omo adanu."

@adekanmbi_seun said:

"I am very sure nobody has done something good in your family."

Priscy's hubby Juma surprises her with Range Rover

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that it appeared that Priscilla Ojo will be riding into forever with her partner, Juma Jux, in a brand-new Range Rover.

The celebrity couple, who had their wedding finale on Wednesday, May 28, sealed the day with a surprise.

Juma Jux’s gift to his precious wife touched the hearts of social media users, who wished them well in their marital journey.

