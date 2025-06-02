The 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results of Advanced Breed Comprehensive College’s top students in Lagos were shared on the school’s Facebook page.

Six students of the school scored 300 and above in the JAMB exams organised by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB)

A science student named Pelumi Oyebode was the highest scorer with an outstanding aggregate of over 370, scoring 98 in Maths and Physics

Of all the students who wrote the exams organised by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) in the school, six of them scored 300 and above.

On the school’s Facebook page, the results and pictures of the students were shared, alongside details of other top performers in the school.

The highest scorer in the school was a science student, Pelumi Oyebode, who got an impressive score of 372.

Based on the information shared by the school on Facebook, the boy got 98 in Maths, Physics, and Chemistry, while he scored 78 in English Language.

Lagos school gives breakdown of its top UTME scorers

The school confidently stated that its students would be part of the overall top 2025 UTME scorers if JAMB decided to release a list of its top performers.

It also added that none of its students got below 200 and only two got below 250.

The Facebook post read:

“JAMB Result Update! All glory be to God for the just concluded JAMB! The results are out, and our students performed exceptionally well! We await an official announcement from JAMB regarding the top 10 candidates nationwide. If such a list is released, we are confident that our dear school will be featured, possibly even at the very TOP, to the glory of God!

“We are thrilled to announce that the highest score among our students for the 2025 JAMB examination was achieved by our very own Pelumi Oyebode,with an outstanding aggregate score of 372!

“Remarkably, no student scored below 200, and only two students scored below 250. We are deeply grateful to God for this remarkable milestone. Praise the Lord! Hallelujah!”

Reactions trail result of 2025 UTME top scorer

Awolesi Ismail Tunde said:

"This is great! Congratulations! More wins IJN."

Dam Mie said:

"I was once a part of this set in jss1."

In a related story, a Nigerian student who first scored 184 in his 2025 UTME rose above 360 after rewriting the exam, while a student of Deeper Life High School scored 339 and mentioned his dream course.

Science student scores 360 after 2025 UTME resit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian student who first scored 148 in her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) has risen to 360.

The girl's result was posted on X by Alex Onyia, an education advocate who actively took part in reviewing the JAMB 2025 results.

The improvement in the girl's score happened after she rewrote the examination due to an error admitted by JAMB.

