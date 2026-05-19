A Nigerian lady posted a video showing the moment she met Professor Wole Soyinka in Akwa Ibom State

According to the excited lady, her boss introduced her to the veteran writer, and it was a special moment for her

She captured the moment on camera and noted that meeting such an iconic literary figure and global intellectual was truly inspiring

A video showing a lady's meeting with one of Nigeria’s most celebrated writers circulated on TikTok.

The young professional had shared her experience after meeting Professor Wole Soyinka at Akwa Ibom State.

Lady excited after getting introduced to Professor Wole Soyinka. Photo credit: @Chubby Titi/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady meets Prof. Wole Soyinka

The clip captured the moment she came face to face with Professor Wole Soyinka during his recent visit to the state.

While posting the video via her official TikTok account, she described the encounter as both unexpected and important.

Identified by the handle @Chubby Titi on TikTok, she explained that the introduction had been arranged by her boss.

She stated that she had not anticipated meeting the Nobel laureate and felt fortunate that the opportunity arose while he was in the state.

According to her, the introduction took place in person, and she recorded the scene to preserve the memory.

She noted that standing before Soyinka had been an overwhelming experience.

In her post she said the writer’s reputation as a towering figure in literature and global intellectual life made the moment feel rare and humbling.

She added that being presented to him directly by her employer made the occasion feel even more personal and meaningful.

The footage showed the brief interaction between the lady and the professor, with the lady expressing her gratitude.

She emphasised that the meeting had left a lasting impression on her and that she considered it a privilege she would carry with her.

She said:

"POV: Prof Wole Soyinka came to Akwa Ibom state and I got introduced to him by my boss. It was a rare privilege and a deeply humbling moment to meet Wole Soyinka during his visit to Akwa Ibom State. I was even more honoured to be personally introduced to him by my boss. Meeting such an iconic literary figure and global intellectual was truly inspiring, and it’s a moment I’ll always remember with gratitude."

Lady meets Professor Wole Soyinka. Photo credit: @Chubby Titi/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as lady meets Wole Soyinka

Nigerians had different things to say in the comments section.

@Humphrey Web3 said:

"We need more people like that lady. I remember my internship at a certain firm. I was opportune to meet people like that lady. It’s been 2 years and they still reach out even though I don’t want a career in Engineering anymore xD."

@Oluwalonimi said:

"Wow Mrs Stella Fubara is your boss. As an hospitality infested person she's a big shot in the hospitality and Tourism industry she was even present at Eko Hotels for the African legacy summit."

@Style by favie's clothing said:

"Excited she introduced you cus my gender n jealousy."

@SOKOTOMAKEUPARTIST reacted:

"I love how she speaks."

@Debby said:

"Your boss sound so sweet God bless her sweet soul."

See the post below:

Lady visits Wole Soyinka's forest house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady who visited Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka's forest house shared her experience on TikTok.

Soyinka's house is located in Ijegba Forest, in Abeokuta, outside the main city, and is surrounded by a thick forest.

Source: Legit.ng