Man tells woman to keep N500k he mistakenly sent her, says she serves living God

A Nigerian philanthropist has told an Onitsha-based woman not to refund the N500k he mistakenly sent her

The man, a Facebook influencer, wanted to send the woman N50k when he erroneously pressed N500k

The unexpected financial gift has sent social media into a frenzy, with many attributing it to "grace"

A Nigerian broadcaster and philanthropist, Emmanuel Onyeka Okoh, popularly known as Okwuluora Ndi Igbo, melted hearts after he gifted a perfume vendor, Tonia Vivian, N500k he had sent by mistake.

Okwuluora posted a screenshot of the N500k transaction on Facebook and said he wanted to send the woman N50k, but mistakenly added another zero.

A man mistakenly sends N500k to a Nigerian woman. Photo Credit: Okwuluora

Source: Facebook

Okwuluora urged the lucky woman to use the money and take care of her children, adding that she serves a living God. His Facebook post read:

"Tonia Vivian I wanted to send you N50,000 but sent you N500,000 mistakenly. Use it & take care of your kids. You serve a living God."

Many people were blown away by the gesture and celebrated the man. Others attributed the lady's luck to grace.

A Nigerian man sends woman N500k by mistake. Photo Credit: Okwuluora

Source: Facebook

People celebrate the beneficiary

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the post below:

Chinonyelum Judith Izueke said:

"Omoh.

"See excess grace congratulations dear Tonia Vivian.

"God bless you so much nwokeoma."

Chinonso Shedrack Nwokpoku said:

"Em pastor don dey one side dey smile & waiting for her comes tomorrow in the church for testimonial tithe 😎.

"Nice one."

Ijeoma Esy Claret said:

"Na on social media I dey see this kind thing I never experience am real life e be like say I go change my prayer point oo God make my destiny helper make this kind of mistake."

King Rm Comedy said:

"Baba na only ladies you Dey bless 😭😭😭😭. Bless me baba even if na 10k Abeg baba. My baby girl fit use am buy milk baba 🙏🙏🙏 Okwuluora."

Christiana Nwogu said:

"Chi ya muaya.... Thanks form you sir okwuluora.... Madma Tonia Vivian congratulations... I will come to your house maybe tomorrow so that you will borrow me 200k let me start that my business I be dey talk since... I go pay small small."

Raymond Aniobi said:

"Na internet I dey always see this kind thing, this kind grace no dey ever reach people wey I know 😂, if I know you wahala dey o."

Obumneme Benjamin said:

"The only person wey for do this kind mistake for me na Anyidons but as Tonia Vivian dey serve a living God.

"Be like say na wood I dey serve o😂😂😂.

"God abeg."

Edeh Chidiebere said:

"My village people no go see this one but if na to ask for Okuko and yam dey go request that one with out asking me first if I have the money first."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man had cried out after mistakenly sending N200k to a vendor.

Man mistakenly sends N57k to driver

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had shared his experience after mistakenly sending N57k to a taxi driver.

The man said he sent a text message to the driver, requesting a refund, but didn't hear from the driver until the next day. The driver finally reached out to him and explained that his phone was down, and that was why he was not reachable.

"I took an Indrive yesterday. Fair was N5700, but I mistakenly transferred N57k. I realized 3 hours later and texted the driver about the error, and asked him to send me N50k. There was no response. This morning, he called me that he just saw the message because his phone was dead and promised to send it..." a part of his story read.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng