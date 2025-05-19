A Nigerian man who took a taxi ride wanted to pay the driver, but he made a mistake and paid more than necessary

Social media influencer, Sir Dickson, said he was supposed to transfer N5,700 to the taxi driver, but he sent N57,000 by mistake

According to him, the honest taxi driver refunded the money to him, and he decided to give him N17,000 as a gift

A Nigerian man who took a taxi ride has shared the experience she had with the driver.

According to the man, he had mistakenly overpaid the driver by a high margin and therefore wanted to get a refund.

Sir Dickson said the taxi driver had refunded the money to him. Photo credit: X/Sir Dickson.

Source: Twitter

In a social media post, X influencer, Sir Dickson, said the cost of the ride he took was N5,700.

However, he noted that he mistakenly transferred N57,000 to the driver, and he only realised the error when he got home.

Dickson said he sent a text message to the driver, requesting a refund, but didn't hear from the driver until the next day.

The driver finally reached out to him and explained that his phone was down and that was why he was not reachable.

Sir Dickson said he has been refunded and he decided to "dash" the driver N17,000 for his honesty.

"I took an Indrive yesterday. Fair was N5700, but I mistakenly transferred N57k. I realized 3 hours later and texted the driver about the error, and asked him to send me N50k. There was no response. This morning, he called me that he just saw the message because his phone was dead and promised to send it. I then told him to send me N40k instead and keep N17k. 30 mins later, I got my alert. A good man, Mr Ferguson."

Dickson said he gave the taxi driver N17,000 gift for his honesty. Photo credit: X/Sir Dickson.

Source: Twitter

See the post below:

Reactions as man overpays taxi driver

@QueenetWrites said:

"He's a responsible man. Not many people are like that."

@OlisaRoberto said:

"His kind are eat to find. That’s why I use OPay for most of my transactions."

@iam_damayor said:

"This na mistake wey I no fit make, the transfer no go go."

@Pablo_10_co said:

"You sent 50k more and you realised 3 hours later, try dey calm down with some lie oga."

@JanisOmorogbe said:

"He is not a good man for doing what he should do. You're the good man for paying extra, out of fear that he wouldn't but to be enticed by the extra 10k."

@AdedamolaAkint2 said:

"Another problem of having plenty money..it will not even go from my account."

Taxi driver returns money he discovered in his car

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that an old video has resurfaced in which a Nigerian taxi driver found $60,000 in his car and took it to a radio station in order to find the rightful owner.

The taxi driver picked up the money when the naira was N750 to $1, but he could not bring it immediately as he fell ill.

According to Ahmed Isah, also known as Ordinary President, the money was contained in two nylon bags.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng