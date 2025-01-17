A Nigerian man has shared his experience with a vendor whom he accused of withholding the money he mistakenly transferred

A Nigerian man has taken to social media to express frustration with a vendor who allegedly refused to return excess funds.

The customer claimed to have made a purchase from the vendor and attempted to transfer N20,000 as payment.

However, due to an error, the customer mistakenly transferred N200,000 and realised this about three days later.

The customer, who shared the experience on X under the handle @Chrisllionaire, stated that the vendor had initially reached out to him, soliciting business due to a lack of sales.

After the mistaken transfer, the customer requested that the vendor return N150,000, but the vendor reportedly went offline and ceased communication.

The customer expressed disappointment and frustration with the vendor's alleged actions, feeling that he had been taken advantage of.

He warned the vendor that if the excess funds were not returned by a specified deadline, he would take further action.

In his words:

"You came to my DM begging me to patronize you because you hadn't made a single sale this year. I bought something for 10k, asked you to give it to someone around you, and wanted to send 20k but mistakenly transferred 200k. You locked up. When I realized the error on the third day, I asked you to send 150k and keep the rest, but you suddenly went offline. A fi ibi su ol'ore. I know you'll see this post. If I don't receive alert latest by 7 am tomorrow, what I'll do will be worse than what Burna Boy is currently doing to Speedy Darlington."

Reactions as man shares experience with vendor

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the trending post.

Vampz said:

"This is so bad. Please tag the person."

Ibukun said:

"When I realized the error on the third day” una really guide gan for this app o if I mistakenly send 20k my bp for don rise."

Uzane stated:

"Three days pass you no realize say 200k comot your account? Omo people guide o."

Isle of skincare said:

"I keep saying this; integrity will take you super far in life! If she had immediately called his attention, he’d have given her more or even asked her to keep the money. Sometimes keep greed aside and just have truth. 200k will finish now now! Like this! And she is back to being broke again."

DeHanna commented:

"I hope you’re not hoping to receive just 150 at this point. Collect your whole 190k."

Silva said:

"If I do mistake send 200k, my mind dey rest cos i no even get up that amount."

Ella Boss lady stated:

"Tag the vendor na. You people should be tagging these vendors so others won’t fall victim."

Whoronthis said:

"I hear banks have a way of removing the money and sending it back to the sender in cases of these type of errors. I guess all u might have to do is prove to them you really made a mistake."

Godwin said:

"Carry this matter enter court. They can get a court order and freeze the account and you will get your money back."

Bakre Gold added:

"These people are just creating bad impressions about legit people trying to do businesses online, I’ve got several pple that are interested in stuffs I post but at the end of the day they are always afraid to make payments because of vendors scamming online, and most times when I try to tell them to do walk-ins their locations would be faraway."

