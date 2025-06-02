An Edo State University lecturer has said she would not have believed it if anyone had told her she would end up as a lecturer, as she never saw herself becoming one

After graduating at the top of her department in 2019, the lecturer said she got a job offer from the bank and her university on the day of her convocation

She recounted what people advised her about choosing the bank offer and going for the lecturing role

Victoria Oriwoh, a lecturer at Edo State University, Uzairue, has opened up about how she accidentally became an academic at the state varsity.

According to Victoria, she never saw herself becoming a lecturer and would have laughed it off if someone had told her earlier that she would become one.

A Nigerian lecturer says she never wanted to be one. Photo Credit: @ebose_v19

Source: TikTok

How Edo State University lecturer became one

In a video posted on TikTok, Victoria said she bagged a first-class degree in 2019 and finished as the best graduating student in the Department of Political Science and Public Administration.

On her convocation day, Victoria said she got two job offers: One from her university and one from a bank.

She said she settled for the lecturing job as people had advised her to go with it, citing that it would afford her time to do other things and even take another job.

Victoria, who has a master's degree in Political Science and International Relations, noted that she resumed her lecturing job a few months after her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme.

On whether she regrets her choice, looking back, Victoria said she doesn't. Her account in the video read:

"If anyone had told me that I'd become a Nigerian lecturer (laughs), I'd have laughed so loud and told the person to go and dream again.

"Because, lecturer who? Lecturer how? Lecturer for where? I never, ever, ever saw myself as a lecturer in this life, talk more of a Nigerian lecturer.

"But let me gist you guys about how it all happened. So, I finished my first degree in 2019 from the Department of Political Science and Public Administration and I graduated with a first class and I was also the best graduating student in my department, I know, I know. Anyways, on my convocation day, I got two job offers: got one from the bank and I got the other from my uni.

"Guess which one I wanted to go with? The bank. I kind of associated bank work with soft life, classy girl living and I really didn't see that in lecturing or academia. However, everyone around me, literally everyone turned themselves to career counsellors and they advised me to go with lecturing.

"They said with lecturing, I was going to have time to do other things, with lecturing, I can decide to further my education, you know, earn salary. See, the main argument was with lecturing job, there would be time for other things.

"...I listened and I went with lecturing. So, few months after my NYSC, I resumed my lecturing job - That's in December 2020. When I resumed, I had to understudy a senior colleague to see how she conducts her class, how she teaches and I remember the first day I had to conduct and teach a class alone. My God, mmm, mmm, it was crazy, but that's a gist for another day...

"But yeah, it is almost five years now that I've been lecturing. Do I regret it? No. Do I wish I went with the bank? I shall answer that question another day.

"Quick disclaimer: This is not the regular way to get a lecturing job in Nigeria..."

A lady says she never wanted to be a lecturer. Photo Credit: @ebose_v19

Source: TikTok

Watch her video below:

Lecturer's explanation elicits reactions online

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lecturer's story below:

Goddy said:

"I have always been passionate about lecturing, but I chose banking, and now am in the public sector. I will be done with my PhD by November 2025. Am definitely coming back to lecturing, there is so much to impact now!!!"

Latifah Efua A. (Author) 🖊✨️ said:

"Na so dem lie give me. Time for other things 😒😒😒😒 But there are some good days. na the wahala be that."

Travini said:

"Our former HOD,now commissioner of education Akwa ibom state once told us Wen we were in year 4 how he left his job at mobile in 06 to become a lecturer in our department the same department he graduated from Imagine resigning from a 600k salary job back in 2006?"

Rising Sun Africa said:

"My dear, so happy for you..👏👏 but you are exactly the type we are looking for to go into active politics..pls pick membership of a political party or start one and change the status quo..pls don't waste the 1st class."

J.A Otsupius said:

"Okay let me take notes. Step 1. Graduate with a first class Step 2. Be the best graduating student Step 3. Get two job offers Step 4. Pick lecturing."

Amazing Perfums NG said:

"You will definitely have time for other things. I'm a lecturer in a state polytechnic and into business. wholesales perfume. so cool to be a lecturer."

divineefosa said:

"I advice you to go with the bank ooooo🙄. You didn't listen."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported how a young lady became a lecturer at Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT).

Young Nigerian lecturer goes viral

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a 21-year-old lady who lectures in a large class at a state university had become a viral sensation online.

In a video posted on TikTok, the lecturer expressed pride in her lecturing occupation and that she is doing it in her early twenties.

Her video showed one such occasion where she lectured a large class containing many students. The lecturer's video sent netizens into a frenzy.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng