Former Big Brother Naija housemate Doyin revealed her age while mentioning that she is a mother

During a recent appearacne on a podcast, the reality TV star spoke about her preferences in men

She further mentioned that she has a child and revealed her age which has since caught the attention of many

Former Big Brother Naija housemate and influencer, Doyin David opened up about her age as she announced that she has a child.

She said this when appearing on a recent podcast, Thanks for Coming.

BBNaija Doyin reveals she has a child. Credit: @officialdoyin

Doyin mentioned that she like her partners to be much older than her.When the show presenter enquired her age, she said she was 36.

According to her, many people misinterpret her age, supposing she is much younger than her actual age. She also mentioned that she has a child, but did not reveal the gender or identify.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Doyin Davids was one of the stand-out stars of the famed Big Brother Naija All Stars show.

This wasn't the first time many would see Doyin on the reality TV show, but she showed a completely different persona this time around.

Doyin shared with Legit.ng her stay in Biggie's House 2.0, what's next after the reality TV show and what she thinks of the other personalities in the house.

During the interview, the reality TV star shared how tough it was for her on the BBNaija All-Star show. She also shared why she didn't get into any relationship during her stay in the house.

"I'm not going to even lie; the All Stars show was a really tough experience for me. It was much more challenging than my Level-Up experience. While I was in Level-Up House, I was one of the oldest people on the show and didn't see the need to get in fights with those people. But I was one of the youngest this season, and it was much more hectic."

Doyin also revealed that being lonely was the most challenging thing she had to endure during her time in the house.

"The most challenging part while on the show for me was feeling like I was alone. A lot of times in that house, I felt like I was alone. I felt like I didn't have a friend. And going through that reminded me of how important relationships and friendships are. In that house I felt like I didn't have anybody."

She also shared that she often needed to fight for herself alone, without anybody's support or help. Doyin also said that she needed to repeat multiple things to be heard.

The reality TV star also addressed the context of her viral interview that she granted immediately after leaving the house. Doyin said:

"You know, while I was on the show, I thought I was boring and not giving the viewers the kind of content they would enjoy until I came out. And when I came, I found out it was constantly trending. That was why I felt betrayed and slammed Nigerians for not voting enough to keep me on the show to the finale."

BBNaija All Stars Pere threatens to go physical on Doyin

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Pere told Cross and Kim Oprah that he was tempted to slap Doyin three times following certain revelations made by the house parrot.

Pere's comment came after his face-off with Doyin when she alleged he was lying.

The bulky reality TV star also disclosed that he would have reacted differently to Doyin if he were a girl.

