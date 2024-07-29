A Nigerian lady who is arguably the youngest female lecturer in Nigeria at the moment has emerged on social media

The female academic, who is proud of her occupation, had taken to TikTok to announce herself to the world

A video showing the 21-year-old lecturer teaching a large class filled with students has gone viral

A young lady, Eunice, who is a lecturer at a state university, has become a viral sensation online.

Despite being only 21, the young lady already does things people her age may only dream of.

Eunice is a lecturer in a state university. Photo Credit: @eunice_zika

In a TikTok video, Eunice expressed pride in her lecturing occupation and that she is doing it in her early twenties.

"It’s giving academic baddie💅🥰 *no student was harmed*," she wrote.

Eunice's video showed one of such occasions where she lectured a large class containing many students.

Legit.ng couldn't ascertain the state university she lectures in at the time of this report.

Watch her video below:

Netizens hail lecturer Eunice

Nwanua Esther said:

"Wow….. this is so huge."

Whitneyyyyyy💕 said:

"God be doing His thing big."

Dr. AA Egbu said:

"Soaring to the height. It can only be God-factor."

chyflamez said:

"5.0 no be joke na🥰 I’m proud that you are a product of Madonna University."

Uchechukwu Precious Jideobi said:

"Wow. that's amazing."

daisy 💜💜 said:

"And that's on period girl.

"Always proud of u dear."

Paul Ifiora said:

"The most intelligent person I know💯…Big up babe."

Legit.ng reported that Nigeria's youngest professor had been appointed the University of Abuja's deputy vice chancellor academic.

Man becomes youngest black professor at Cambridge

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man who couldn't read at 18 had become the youngest black professor at Cambridge University.

According to the NY Post, Arday uttered his first word at 11, and he could neither read nor write before 18. Even as he was, Arday had great dreams. He wrote on his mother's bedroom wall that he would eventually become a Cambridge or Oxford University staff member. This dream has come true.

His hard work took him to the doorstep of his dreams. Now the youngest black professor at Cambridge University, Arday is another example of a man who fought the odds and won.

Source: Legit.ng