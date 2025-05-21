When barrister Ezinne Ebebe moved to the United States for her master's studies, she did not originally plan to dump her law degree

However, Ezinne, whose Facebook bio now reads 'former lawyer', eventually switched to nursing and is now a nurse in the US

In a video, the US-based Nigerian lady shared with her followers how she went from being a lawyer to a nurse

A Nigerian lady, Ezinne Ebebe, who was a lawyer back home, has shared how she became a nurse in the United States.

Ezinne, in a video posted on Facebook, said she moved to the US to do a master's program in human resource management and industrial psychology.

Why lawyer switched to nursing in US

However, during her intern year, she said she could not get an intern role or a volunteer service, as no one was willing to hire her for free.

With a desire to stay back and work in the US after her graduation, Ezinne said she went back to the drawing board and decided to switch to nursing.

She mentioned some courses and warned those moving to study them in the US of what could be their fate upon graduation. She urged them to take a cue from what she did and consider a course that will fetch them a job after graduation. Her narration partly read:

"I initially came to America to study human resource management and industrial psychology at the master's degree level. During my intern year, I could not get a job as an intern, not even a volunteer service.

"Nobody would hire me for free and that's how I went back to the drawing board. What can I do after graduation as a black international student to get a job and to stay. And that is how I became Aunty nurse. A lot happened in between, but that is just the long and the short story of how I became Aunty nurse.

"And that's the same thing to happen to you if you continue with your master's in public administration, your master's in political science, your master's in international business when you are not Akpi's wife and when you are not marrying Cubana Chiefpriest. Go back to the drawing board and look for something you would do that will enable you get a job after graduation..."

US-based Nurse's story elicits mixed reactions

Gabie said:

"The courses in the diaspora are not designed for you to easily get jobs there after you are done. They are designed so you can go back home to work in your home country. It takes research for you to accept the realities of what awaits you, it is to this reason most people go abroad to school and suddenly end up becoming travel agents lol 😂."

Eheli Maryann Onyekachi said:

"This is exactly what I did when I came to Austria 🇦🇹.

"I came to Austria to study after I graduated in Nigeria to further my education.

"When I saw how things were going even though I had studied mass communication in Nigeria and here in Austria they are looking for workers in in mass communication but with C2 level of German language which I didn't have as of 8 years ago.

"Then, I took my professor's advice very seriously.

"I immediately took a nursing exam, passed it, and then started the training i graduated last year.

"2 weeks after I graduated, I got my license, and I applied to almost 7 hospitals and retirement homes all of them called me and offered me work.

"I finally chose one, and now I am working.

"Although this method may not favor everyone, because every person has their own root but if you're intended to work in a foreign country start with something that will give you work immediately.

"Then you can continue later to whatever you wish 🤞.

"I can now choose to go back to finish my studies if I want to. Because I have converted my study visa to work permit card."

Mac Obialor said:

"Wait oo.. you were able to switch from Arts to Science even when your O'level cert. is Arts?

"Or do you have to re-write so as to follow the Sci. line?"

Khalyn Drakez McBryde said:

"I moved from being a Medical Laboratory Scientist to Law as well 🤣🤣 it was so crazy l🤣 my first year was so hard my lecturers would keep saying Bernice this is not your lab where you use formulas oo you have to have enough detailed case study oo🤣 at a point I actually felt like I’m going crazy, my head is always hot, I have to read and read to be in the line sometimes I would walking and talking after my second year my lecturers would say hey we don’t see science in you anymoreee you’re so good, who’s going to know 🤣🤣🤣 now I’m done you won’t want to believe I’m currently in an aviation school🤣🤣🤣."

Lawyer turns cleaner in UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lawyer had shut down his chamber in Akure and reportedly became a cleaner in the UK after his relocation.

An X influencer shared the story on the social media platform and said the lawyer left Nigeria via the study route. His post read:

"A very senior lawyer closed down his chamber here in Akure and relocated to UK through the influenced of his wife. He got to UK through study route and he is currently working with Primark as a cleaner."

