A Nigerian lady has shared her joy with social media users after rewriting the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination

According to the lady, she had initially scored an aggregate of 151 in in first examination, causing her to shed tears

However, upon rewriting the examination, she recorded an amazing improvement and social media users congratulated her

A Nigerian student has expressed her gratitude to God after witnessing a great improvement in her 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination scores.

The young lady's turnaround story garnered attention on social media, with many users congratulating her on her achievement.

Second result of Nigerian girl who scored 151 in the first one surfaces. Photo credit: @sheispeculiar0/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

UTME candidate celebrates getting 266

In a video, the student known on TikTok as @sheispeculiar0, shared her scores, disclosing that she had initially scored an aggregate of 151 in her first attempt.

However, after retaking the examination, she recorded an amazing improvement, scoring 266.

According to her account, she had been struggling emotionally because of her initial score, which didn't meet her expectation.

Despite her disappointment, she remained determined to improve her scores and gain admission into her preferred university.

When the opportunity to retake the examination arose, she seized it wholeheartedly and prayed to pass.

Girl's second UTME 2025 score after getting 151 in first exam makes waves online. Photo credit: @sheispeculiar0/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Her efforts finally paid off when she saw her new score which was way better than the former.

She said:

"POV: I scored 151 for the first jamb and scored 266 rescheduled jamb. Isn't God good? Last year I scored 247 when I saw my result I was just laughing knowing fully well that that isn't my result. I cried later that day because my mom and sister told me to rewrite next year. I became depressed knowing that I’ll have to wait another year to enter uni.

"Until they started rescheduling jamb I was happy but my date came out late. I was only able to work few past question and I prayed leaving it in the hands of God knowing fully well that it’s no longer by my power. I went to the hall on Saturday 6:00pm and just prayed. Finally my result is out . I’ve always been a bright child I’ve never been dull. Thank you lord for your mercies never fail."

Reactions trail lady's UTME 2025 result

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Lucy_08 said:

"Wow. Congratulations my love, this is just the starting point for you darling. Meet you at greater height. More wins dear."

@Bby kyrah said:

"He is good ooo."

@Tëñdy_tee commented:

"Mama."

@Maryam reacted:

"Congratulations ml."

@Esmeralda said:

"Congratulations dear."

@June 18 added:

"Congratulations girl."

@Lucy_08 added:

"Wwow. Congratulations my love, this is just the starting point for you darling meet you at greater height more wins dear."

Watch the video here:

Nigerian girl's JAMB result surfaces online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian mother came online to talk about her daughter's performance in the just-concluded UTME.

The mother said her daughter was confident that she would do well, as she boasted she would score nothing less than 330.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng