A young Nigerian man who mentored about 50 brilliant students for the 2025 UTME has proudly posted their results on X

In a trending post, the young man boasted about the students' high scores and praised the hard work and discipline that they put in

Congratulatory messages poured in as social media users showered accolades on the students for the great results

A Nigerian mentor has celebrated the outstanding performance of his 50 students in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

The students' aggregate scores ranged from 263 to 345, with some achieving impressive scores of 342 and 335.

Man overjoyed over students' results

In a post shared on social media platform X under the handle @quwam001, the mentor expressed pride in his students' hard work and discipline.

He attributed their success to their dedication and belief in themselves despite the challenges they encountered.

In his words:

"Proud to have mentored these brilliant minds! Their UTME scores speak for the hard work, discipline, and belief they put into the journey. This is just the beginning, the future is bright!"

Reactions as man celebrates students' UTME results

The post quickly garnered attention, with congratulatory messages pouring in from across the platform.

Many Nigerians praised the students for their academic achievement, hailing them as brilliant minds with a promising future.

Auwal Muhammed said:

"Big Congrats to them all More achievements and success all the way."

Jackofsometrades said:

"This is beautiful."

Ncjr said:

"Many students complained that the questions were A-level, while others said it was normal Olevel JAMB standard. A check in this area will be vital."

Bugatti said:

"Please sir tell them to release the result in the jamb caps for us who can't access our sim to check our result please. Some of us haven't even seen our result from the first time."

@Chidawn said:

"My teachers actually scared me so much concerning JAMB, they will always say JAMB will jam us, I eventually wrote the exams and it went smoothly, I'm in university now with no gap. You all will make it."

See the post below:

This is coming after the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) posted the statistical analysis of the recently-concluded Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) 2025 results.

According to the board, 40,247 underage candidates were reportedly allowed to showcase their academic strengths.

Unfortunately, only 467 of these candidates (1.16%) were able to impress the board with their performances.

The examination board also reported that about 2 million people registered for UTME 2025, and out of all the candidates, 97 were reportedly involved in examination infractions, while "2,157 others are currently undergoing investigations for suspected malpractices".

Nigerian girl's JAMB result surfaces online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian mother came online to talk about her daughter's performance in the just-concluded UTME.

The mother said her daughter was confident that she would do well, as she boasted she would score nothing less than 330.

