A Nigerian boy has excitedly shown netizens his Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result after rewriting the exam

The lad was one of those impacted by glitches in the first UTME result released by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) earlier in April

The UTME candidate had scored 145 on aggregate in the first exam, but had an outstanding result in the resit

Okwor Sopuruchukwu Emmanuel, a Nigerian boy who rewrote the 2025 UTME, has proudly displayed his result on social media.

Emmanuel, in a Facebook post, showed his first result and the score from the rescheduled one.

A boy scores 330 in the 2025 UTME resit. Photo Credit: Sopuruchukwu Okwor

Source: Facebook

The Nigerian boy, who had 145 on aggregate in the first exam, appreciated God for his stellar performance. He wrote:

"My jamb score After and Before Rewriting,

"God is the Greatest,

"Chukwu di Ebube."

Boy's 2025 UTME resit result

From the result posted, Emmanuel scored 75 in English, 91 in Economics, 79 in Government, and 85 in Literature, bringing his aggregate to 330.

His impressive resit score is in sharp contrast to his initial result in all subjects. This is because he had 41 in English, 30 in Economics, 38 in Government, and 36 in Literature.

A boy scores 330 in his 2025 UTME resit. Photo Credit: Sopuruchukwu Okwor

Source: Facebook

Netizens commend boy's UTME result

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the boy's result below:

Young Pizzy said:

"Either schools go full or go empty cuz people no go get admission since the crowd and the free scores."

Jay Oskar Sterling said:

"I wish you the best bro.

"My useless son needs to see this."

Chukwuemeka Odika said:

"Testament that you read your books....... Congrats...... See you in Law lecture room."

Cynthia Smart said:

"I knew something was wrong somewhere.

"Congratulations."

Okwor Janefrances said:

"Congratulations my love thanks for making me proud.

"I'm so proud of you Baby."

Endurance Okwor said:

"Congratulations to my younger brother,

"Keep soaring higher Dino❤️, I'm super proud of you 🥰💪."

Ifesinachi Okwor said:

"Big Congratulations👏👏 my Love 😘💕.

"This is just the beginning."

Sweetie Cynthia said:

"People dat rewrite their jamb got higher marks than d first jamb una wrote.

"Congratulations 🎉💯🎉 to u all 👍."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UTME result of a girl who left Facebook for almost six months to focus on her preparation had surfaced on social media.

UTME result of boy excites people

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the 2025 UTME result of a boy denied admission to study medicine in 2024, despite his high score, had thrilled many people.

According to Wilson, his younger brother scored 319 in the 2024 UTME and had 8 A1's in his West African Examination Council (WAEC) exams, but was unfortunately denied admission to study medicine, even after having 70% in his post-UTME. The man hailed his brother. His post read:

"Meet my only kid brother in whom i am well pleased,u really made me proud, last year he scored 319 on his first attempt and got 8 distinction in waec but was denied admission to read medcine after scoring 70% in post utme for reasons best known to our system, this year he just scored 334 again, Nigeria is blessed with photogenic brains, congratulations kid bro."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng