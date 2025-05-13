A Nigerian mother has come online to talk about her daughter's performance in the just-concluded UTME

The mother said her daughter was confident that she would do well, as she boasted she would score nothing less than 330

However, when the result came out, the mother's post indicated that the girl may not have done as well as she expected

The last has not been heard about the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) organised by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

A woman has come online to share her daughter's performance with her followers on Facebook.

The mother narrates how her daughter was confident of doing well in the UTME. Photo credit: Facbeook/Jane Ezike and JAMB.

According to the woman identified as Jane Ezike, her daughter was confident of doing well after writing the UTME.

She said when her daughter came out from the examination hall, she had boasted that she would score nothing less than 330.

However, from Jane's post, it seems the young girl did not do too well in the examination. She shared her thoughts on her daughter's performance.

She stated:

"When my daughter came out from her JAMB examination centre, she was boasting. "Mummy I will score nothing less than 330." Brethren, we have checked her result. My daughter paused, I paused, JAMB paused. Shame tie me Mary Summer. I no fit shout."

JAMB has said it would review the result of the 2025 UTME examination. Photo credit: JAMB.

Reactions as mother shares daughter's JAMB performance

Abanobi Chimez Leonard said:

"Wetin the pause turn to Abeg? We no too Dey like suspense for this Tpain regime."

Ejiofor Grace said:

"Na pesin wey jamb never jam before naim no go know."

Stanley Elochukwu said:

"Jamb don jam her she don pause."

Obiajulu Nzekwe said:

"It should be in the neighbourhood of 280-300."

Obiajulu Nzekwe said:

"But wait ooo, Jane of yesterday. So, you have gotten a daughter that is up to 16 years?"

Charito James said:

"I think this year’s jamb had ICT issues."

Anthony Ejike Ogugua said:

"See my baby oo she's getting big day by day."

Onyinye Obiesie-Ekwuagana said:

"Waooo nne congratulations ooo. Obere oge you will turn to mama dr, abi mama engineer. How children of these days grow so fast."

Henry Ojukwu said:

"Umm pls do well to calm down ma. The jamb had some issues this year and they will probably make efforts to rectify those issues, so please do calm down and await their response. It's not to late to have hope yet."

Oti Vincent said:

"Jamb gave her score from Temu.. Lol. But fear her next return, even jamb go bow down."

Emeka Collins Nweke said:

"This one even Jamb follow pause. Seems like she shocked them."

Boy performs well in JAMB, makes her school proud

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, a brilliant Nigerian boy performed excellently well in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The boy is a student of Greater Tomorrow International College, Arigidi Akoko, Ondo State, where he prepared for the examination.

According to information sent to Legit.ng by the school, Gbore Oluwaferanmi scored 344 marks in aggregate.

