A Nigerian man has shared his heartbreaking experience after visiting his neighbour's house to take back the cash he lent to him

A Nigerian man's mission to collect a debt from his neighbour ended in a heartbreaking way that left him in tears.

The man shared his experience on X, recounting the unfortunate incident that happened at his debtor's house.

Man breaks neighbour's mirror after visiting to collect his N3k. Photo credit: @white6063/X.

Man mistakenly breaks mirror at debtor's house

According to the post by @White6063 on the platform, the sad incident happened after the neighbour called him to collect a debt of N3,000.

Sadly, when he got there, he pushed the door hard and a mirror which was worth the sum of N10,000 scattered to the ground.

White lamented that he left the house with a debt of N7,000 after forfeiting his N3,000 as part payment for the mirror he broke.

He narrated:

"My neighbour owed me 3k, he called me to collect my money when I went there, while I pushed the door I broke a mirror that cost 10k so I'm leaving there with a debt of 7 thousand."

Man in trouble after visiting his debtor's house for N3k payment. Photo credit: @white6063/X.

Reactions as man shares experience with debtor

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the trending post.

Dude Yuseph said:

"But it wasn't your fault na."

Fresh only said:

"That pesin na criminal."

Eyan Ronaldo asked:

"Wetin concern door and mirror?"

Beemuhamma said:

"Omo you don enter wahala."

Real Snoop said:

"You really fell for your neighbors trick, they called you to make a debt not to collect."

Yadoo said:

"It may not be a trick though, probably a pure accident. Unless I am insane, why will I get 10k item shattered just to get out of 3k debt? What's the guarantee that I will be balanced out 7k?"

Segun Olomola reacted:

"He tricked you into a trap he set for you & you fall into it."

The Umdazz said:

"Hehehehe next time you’ll be careful."

AFC Kenny said:

"THIS YOUR BAD LUCK FUNNY DIE."

Tolulope said:

"He set am for you."

Hlupizwe reacted:

"There's no such accident, you were tricked."

Magben said:

"God bless you ma there's the man that I borrow 200k since last year he's not picking my calls again oooo."

Mummy Eliana said:

"My ex boyfriend has refused to return my clothes,bag and my money that he took from me."

Mhiz Michelle commented:

"Abeg make una help me which app loan day give high loan like 250k."

