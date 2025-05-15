A Nigerian lawyer, Zion Odinaka, lamented JAMB’s decision to reschedule his sister’s exam after a technical glitch affected thousands of UTME candidates

His sister’s new exam date clashed with her university physics practical, forcing her to travel home and causing her significant stress

She planned to rewrite UTME again in 2025 after missing out on her preferred course despite scoring 289 in 2024

A Nigerian lawyer, Zion Odinaka, lamented the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) rescheduling of his sister’s exam.

Following a glitch in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) that affected thousands of students, JAMB gave affected candidates a chance to resit the exams.

In an X post by @Zion_cbn, the lawyer said his sister’s new exam date clashed with her physics practical at the university.

He stated that his sister had decided to write UTME again in 2025 after she wasn't given her preferred course when she scored 289 in 2024.

The tweet read:

“JAMB has informed my little sister that she will rewrite her exam tomorrow. She's been feeling sad, because its clashing with Maths and Physics practical lectures she has at Uni, but now she has to travel home. Given this kind of stress, I’m worried about how she will perform.

“I'm really disappointed that one person's incompetence has led to this situation! My sister was admitted to a medical course last year with a JAMB score of 289, but it wasn't her choice. That's why she decided to retake the exam this year in hopes of achieving a better score.

“Anyone making excuses for this sheer incompetence is being insincere. I had to book an emergency taxi to take my sister back home, and it cost me a lot. She has been put under so much stress. This is aside the tears she had shed over this, it's truly terrible!”

See the tweet below:

Reactions trail lawyer’s complaint about UTME reschedule

@soulmonkolawole said:

"Seriously this is unfair and to me it is an attempt by JAMB to justify their failures and mistakes by rushing this students into writing the exams in short notice."

@idontplayx said:

"Same with my brother. It’s really sad fr that the system is working against those it should be helping."

@madegunwa_ said:

"Pls I want to ask if she was contacted or an Email was sent?"

@favour37742 said:

"This is so overwhelming. I pray for strength for her."

JAMB had earlier released a statistical breakdown, which showed that only 0.24 per cent of the candidates got 320 and above, while over 75 per cent got less than 200.

Man criticised JAMB over UTME error

In a related story on Legit.ng, Nigerian man Ismail Aniemu criticised JAMB staff for clapping during registrar Ishaq Oloyede’s emotional apology for the 2025 UTME errors affecting thousands of candidates.

Aniemu questioned why JAMB officials applauded the apology and suggested silent reflection and prompt correction instead.

He acknowledged Oloyede’s past reforms, emphasising that the recent challenges should not overshadow his achievements.

