A lady is celebrating the performance of her younger brother, who took the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)

According to the lady, when her brother took the examination in April, he scored 173 marks due to the glitch that happened

However, after a resit examination was ordered by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), the boy scored 350

A brilliant student who did not do well in the 2025 UTME was one of those who took the resit examination ordered by JAMB.

The boy had taken the examination in April, but he was one of the 379,000 candidates affected by the glitch admitted by JAMB.

The lady said her brother scored 350. Photo credit: X/Soma.

Source: Twitter

According to her sister, Soma, who shared the story on X, the boy initially scored 173, which was considered a failure for someone who is intelligent.

However, after the resit examination, the boy, Onyiuke Samuel Chiemelie, scored 350 marks.

The result shared by Soma shows that her brother scored 77 in English language, 98 in physics, 81 in biology, and 94 in chemistry.

She said her brother was sick during the examination and that he prepared for it alongside his WAEC.

She said:

"My brother's JAMB results just came out today. He got a whopping 350/400. This is after jamb had a glitch and gave him 173. He wrote this exam with a 2-day notice, while preparing for his WAEC and also heavily sick. He is also 15 years old, and this is his first attempt at JAMB."

Soma thanked Nigerians who spoke out and called attention to the glitch until JAMB admitted it.

Her words:

"I want to say a big thank you for every body that helped call out jamb, because I can't imagine how many young minds would have been broken or how many would have given up hope. To the likes of @winexviv and the rest. Thank you."

Soma said her brother was sick during the exam. Photo credit: X/Soma.

Source: Twitter

Reactions to release new JAMB result

@iloveitdarker said:

"Oh my God, Samuel is your brother? I'm so happy for him for, we used to sit together in Adams and he'll be doing his best to explain current electricity to me. He talks about you guys non-stop too."

@Emmy_OffiXial said:

"Lmao your family has 10 heads fr. Love it. Congratulations to him. I wish him the best during admission season."

@insycarc said:

"Congratulations. He should take SAT and apply for admission to schools in the USA. He should get a scholarship."

@theARYA00 said:

"This is very commendable. I wish him greater heights and the intellectual capacity of the almighty!"

@LadyGrasha said:

"That's wonderful. Congratulations."

Source: Legit.ng