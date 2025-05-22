The recent release of the UTME 2025 results left many Nigerian students in shock and pain over their aggregate scores

Some students had unexpectedly gotten low scores which made them cry out for help and solution on social media

One particular student who was overwhelmed with disappointment cut her hair immediately after seeing her results

The UTME 2025 results came as a devastating blow to some Nigerian students who had been eagerly awaiting their scores.

Some of the students struggled to comprehend why they were getting low scores and they cried out on social media for clarity.

Students who cried out over low UTME 2025 aggregate scores. Photo credit: Chukwe/X, Ronnievee54, ellacherish45/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Legit.ng, in this article, shares the stories of three Nigerian students who unexpectedly got poor results in the UTME 2025.

1. Student cuts hair over UTME 2025 score

A Nigerian student broke into tears when she got an aggregate score of 156 in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), which fell short of the required mark for her chosen course.

She had even resorted to cutting her hair, a desperate attempt to cope with the emotional pain caused by her low score.

Sleepless nights became a regular occurrence, as she struggled to come to terms with the reality of her academic dreams slipping away.

However, luck shone on her after the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board took a decision to reschedule the examination of some students, including hers.

A video posted by her sister, @ellacherish45, on TikTok captured the emotional moment when her heartbreak gave way to happiness.

The clip showed the student overcome with joy, tears streaming down her face as she learned of the opportunity to retake the examination.

Undeniably, the news had brought a sense of relief and renewed hope while the weight of disappointment was lifted off her shoulders.

Source: Legit.ng