A Nigerian lady and her father have cried out bitterly on social media over low score in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination

In a video, the heartbroken daughter said she wrote JAMB lady year and got a score of 297 but wasn't offered admission

Determined to get into the university, she rewrote the examination this year only to see a score that she never expected

A Nigerian student's disappointing performance in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination has sparked great concern.

The student, who had previously scored 297 in the exam, expressed shock and pain after receiving a score of 155 this year.

Student laments over low UTME score

The student's emotional trauma was revealed in a trending video posted on social media by @chukwe on X.

In the video, she recounted her experience, stating that she had thoroughly prepared for the exam, studying over 25 past questions.

However, her score fell far short of her expectations, particularly given her performance in mock exams, where she consistently scored above 250.

She said:

"I want to talk about JAMB 2025. Last year, I wrote JAMB and got a score of 297 and I registered for engineering in UNILAG but due to some hitches in WAEC I could not go there. This year, I wrote JAMB again and I came prepared. I studied over 25 past questions just to wake up this morning to check my JAMB result and I got 155 which is very ridiculous.

"All the mock exams that I've written, I never got below 250. It's very surprising and shocking that JAMB can give me a score of 155. I don't know what to say and I want everyone in Nigeria to speak up on this because I've heard many complaints from people about this that people who did well last year and are capable of doing well are getting low marks now."

The student's father corroborated her account, expressing his own disappointment and frustration.

He attributed the low score to potential issues with the examination process, noting that his daughter had been logged out twice during the exam.

Despite re-checking her answers, she received a score that he believed did not reflect her true abilities.

The father emphasised that his daughter was a bright student who had prepared well for the exam.

He joined his daughter in calling for an investigation into the matter, suggesting that something may have gone wrong in the examination process this year.

In his words:

"This is to confirm what my daughter has said. First I want Nigerians to know that JAMB has been so good for some time but this year something is wrong with them. Now in the centre where she did this examination, she said she was logged out two times. She cross checked her answers to be sure they were still correct and intact before she submitted. My daughter has never been a dull student. She prepared so well for it."

Reactions as lady and dad lament over UTME

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Titilola Olushekun said:

"I agree. Especially the sciences needs to be reviewed."

Zoe Adeola wrote:

"Nothing stops jamb from proving her wrong by remarking her papers."

Newsline said:

"She is confident of herself and she needs the backing of Nigerians to verify this prove."

Young Wealth wrote:

"And this should be a very important question jamb should answer to #jamb why did 2025 jamb result took time before revealing? It took over 2 weeks before we would access our results you should have an answer to this."

AJM Johnson said:

"The question we need to ask JAMB is that; has there been anytime since the Inception of UTME that we had public outcry against results like this? They should tell us what went wrong.there is case of 306 last year and 150 this year for a science students?"

Wealth002 wrote:

"Serious saying to much of TikTok is affecting them are you saying over 400,000 students that got below 150 are all on TikTok, what would you say about those who aren't on TikTok and study very hard ends up failing government should just look into this."

SteezeonSteeze reacted:

"She's very right, even my kid bro complained that they were told to skip some questions cos they don't have options and one of my apprentice also complained same thing and they were even logged out multiple times. JAMBHQ has so many errors which they're not talking about."

Zolone Prince reacted:

"From 297 to 155? That’s not failure—that’s a computer plot twist. JAMB needs to check their system, not the student. This is looking like a software mood swing!"

