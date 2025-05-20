A video making the rounds on social media has captured a student's tears of joy after her UTME was rescheduled for a later date

The young girl had cried her eyes to sleep and cut her her after checking her examination result to see an aggregate score of 156

Luckily, her registration number was amongst those that were scheduled by the exam board to rewrite the examination

A Nigerian student who had lost hope after receiving her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result was excited after her exam was rescheduled.

The young lady's world was turned upside down when she discovered she had scored an aggregate of 156, a mark that seemed to dash her dreams of securing a place in her preferred university course.

Female student who had low UTME 2025 score sheds tears of joy after her exam was rescheduled. Photo credit: @ellacherish45/TikTok.

Student cuts hair over UTME result

A video shared on TikTok by @ellacherish45, the student's sister, captured the emotional moment when the teenager broke down in tears of joy upon learning that she would be given a second chance to sit for the examination.

According to the video, the student's registration number was among those selected for re-examination by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

Prior to the day her exam was rescheduled, she had been overcome with grief, even going so far as to cut her hair and spend sleepless nights in tears over her low score.

Her emotional state was a clear indication of how much this opportunity meant to her and how she had planned to utilise it.

The news of the re-examination brought a great sense of relief and happiness to the student.

It was like a heavy weight had been lifted off her shoulders, and she had a renewed hope that left her feeling relieved.

Girl who wrote UTME 2025 cuts her hair, cries herself to sleep over score. Photo credit: Frédéric Soltan/ Getty Images. Depicted person has no relationship with story. Photo for illustration only.

The decision by JAMB to reschedule her examination had essentially given her a second chance at realising her academic aspirations.

"POV JAMB rescheduled my sister's exam after she scored 156. She cut her hair and cried herself to sleep the day she checked her result," the video's caption read.

Reactions as girl cries over UTME rescheduling

The video garnered a lot of attention on TikTok with many users expressing sympathy and joy for the student's good fortune.

@Kemmie asked:

"Imagine a boy I knew scored 320 in his Jamb, is he supposed to rewrite again?"

@Unyime Uwak said:

"So happy for her, I hope everything comes out well this time for everyone involved."

@AISOSA || SOCIAL MEDIA MANAGER said:

"And one person somewhere is saying man propose, devil accept. I pray she gets the admission."

@karen456 said:

How can someone check it cus I tried checking it they is not been uploaded online."

@Callmedammysavage said:

"My lil sis scored 179 in her jamb last year and she put more efforts this year and scored 230 im so impressed fr."

@Adejoke_12 commented:

"Same here my sis cried tire after checking her result now she has been rescheduled."

@Oyin_olami said:

"How I wish they can reschedule my brother date too he wish for it."

@Maureen Ogoo said:

"Everyone deserves a second chance, congratulations darling."

@chi~chi wrote:

"Like me too I scored 161 I couldn't eat like where do I start from which school will accept me but God came through for us."

@HER_FATHER'S_DAUGHTER reacted:

"How did u register for it lemme check for my sis he computer got spoiled she used 45 min nd scored 188 but she want nursing course."

@onlyoneannie2 added:

"See waiting Nigeria education sis have turned us into Omo God help this country but this set ehh I scored 263 in 2017 as an underage and I was told I did not try I wanted to study law I literally see people celebrating 200 this year I’m like wooaw una family good ohh."

