A Nigerian lady has shared her pain on social media after checking her unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination result

In a trending video on TikTok, she revealed that she scored an aggregate of 203 and intends to study accounting in higher institution

Social media users who came across the video on TikTok encouraged her and shared suggestions in the comments section

A young lady poured her heart out on social media after receiving her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination result.

Her emotional state was captured in a video that quickly gained massive attention on the TikTok app.

Lady laments over 2025 UTME result

The video, posted by @im_kingharley on TikTok, showed the young lady expressing her disappointment and frustration with her results.

With an aggregate score of 203, she fell short of the 220 required cut-off mark for accounting, leaving her uncertain about her prospects for admission into the University of Port Harcourt.

"God this jamb result is not mine. Omo. 203 and I need 220 for accounting. I don't know if uniport will accept me," she said.

It also revealed the anxiety and uncertainty that many students face regarding the results of their UTME exams.

Her video sparked an outpouring of support and advice from fellow social media users.

Many encouraged her to stay positive and explore alternative options, while others shared their own experiences of facing similar challenges.

Reactions as lady shares UTME score

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@KID_wire said:

"I scored 151 and 100% sure that not my result. We need to protest oo abeg."

@GANNY BELLE said:

"Score 146 I can't feel my brain anymore."

@lastboorn0 reacted:

"Aswear.I don cry tire. Like I was sure of all my answers."

@𖣘JIBOLA said:

"I don delete am, I go re check am tomorrow."

@Pretty Asf said:

"I swear I cried my eyes out this morning am sure that’s not my result."

@zainab said:

"At least they didn't withhold your results."

@jossy said:

"203 tho I expected more than that."

@bionic guy said:

"I thank God I score 255."

@ANJOLA wrote:

"190 how. I don cry tire this morning."

@mummy's pet said:

"That was how i wrote my own last year thinking i will score above 200 omoh, i no fit cry i score 158."

@Tiara said:

"Omo 203 dis is not mine God."

@-_ÑÌñÃ_ said:

"Be grateful to God."

@Excess said:

"D most brilliant person in my tutorial has 143."

@Huh said:

"What would happen to underage that didn't reach 320? They didn't even release the results."

@Ezigbo charles said:

"Believe me or not this result was tampered with. I scored 234 in mock with govt as highest 70 in main exam i scored 160 with govt 46 being my highest."

@fatty Bea asked:

"How can I check mine the number I used to register Jamb I have lost the sim card please what will I do?"

@★𝑹𝒉𝒆𝒎𝒂 said:

"I wrote on the first day and i have not seen result i have wasted like 5h card omor."

@DON SMART added:

"Omoh the pressure become too much the moment they release that statistics say out of 1.9 million people wey wrote the exam, 1.5 million people no reach 200."

See the post below:

