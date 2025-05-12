A Nigerian girl could not hide her tears after seeing her score in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination

In an emotional video, she broke down in tears and expressed her doubts over the authenticity of her exam score

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A young Nigerian student's emotional reaction to her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination result has caught the attention of many on social media.

The student, who had been eagerly awaiting her result, was visibly in pain after checking her score.

Student laments over poor UTME score

The student's emotional outburst was captured in a video shared on TikTok via her official account @ronnie.vee54.

In the video, she expressed her shock and disappointment, questioning the accuracy of her score.

According to her, the result did not reflect her true performance in the examination because she was sure of her answers.

The student claimed to have studied diligently for the exam, particularly in areas relevant to her desired course in mass communication.

However, her score of 171 fell short of her expectations, especially given the competitiveness of her preferred university.

She wondered what she was supposed to do next, given that her score might not secure her a place in the university.

In her words:

"Throughout yesterday I have been unable to recover the shock after checking my UTME result. This thing is from JAMB. JAMB should know what they did. Don't tell me that I scored 171. I know what I did. I know what I studied and saw in that exam. How will I study mass comm with this score? You are expecting me to sit down back in the house. To do what exactly? UNILAG that is very competitive. I put effort in this exam and I am seeing 171."

Reactions as student laments over UTME score

The video quickly gained attention on TikTok, with many users offering their opinions on the matter.

Some sympathised with the student, while others suggested that she might have overestimated her performance.

@20 Jüñé said:

"I was crying immediately I saw my results 193 yesterday I fainted cus it's not funny again. I put almost all my effort reading day and night. How will I study nursing again."

@Teesmart Thaddeus147 asked:

"Should I rewrite the Jamb or I should fight for admission with this my little 188?"

@Nåñcy said:

"Jamb is not all about being intelligent, studying 25 past questions or reading bulk textbook NO!!! It's all about being smart. Blaming jamb is not going to change anything."

@favouraudu488 said:

"I can't believe some of you are criticising her. I wrote mock and scored a very high mark, just for me to check my jamb result and see 145 howw."

@INFINITY 01 commented:

"Then how come the girl who mistakenly submitted her own with two answers when searching for calculator how come she Got 280."

@JIA said:

"E dey pain me say no VN for comment section, cause you think everything is reading abi, be playing i won't lie I saw all this coming na once I rush go sow seed a day to my exam."

@Divy said:

"Its discouraging because the way I read for this year jamb I’ve never read like that all my life,I did all that just to pass this one exam called Jamb I was expecting nothing less than 260."

@wf_emm said:

"173 me ke how. I saw a lot of familiar questions I never gotten less than 230 in all the 2 jamb exam I did immediately thinking this will be the best I will do so far."

@Lamine Yamal said:

"Am one of the best in my class i got 321 in mock and I was expecting more in the main exam but I got 236 i don't want to complain because of seizing."

@Aligu17 added:

"Some people scores are changing if you know what you wrote and trust yourself go and make a complain to jamb in Twitter and check back again. Someone with a score of 133 make a complain check back and see 229 you should do the same."

Female student rejects her 2025 UTME score

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared her pain on social media after checking her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination result.

In a trending video on TikTok, she revealed that she scored an aggregate of 203 and intends to study accounting in higher institution.

