A Nigerian bride engraved her late mother's face on the veil of her wedding gown to honour her memory as she walked down the aisle

The rare act was also a way for her to feel her late mother's presence and blessings as she married the love of her life at a church

Social media users who came across the heartwarming video stormed the comments to share their opinions

A Nigerian bride thought it wise to pay an emotional tribute to her late mother on her wedding day.

The bride had taken the unusual step of engraving her mother's image onto the veil of her wedding gown.

Emotional moment bride engraved her late mother's photo on her wedding veil. Photo credit: @rivers_brides/TikTok, Education Images/ Getty Images.

Source: TikTok

Bride honours late mum's memory

This emotional gesture allowed her to feel her mother's presence and blessings as she exchanged vows with her man in a church ceremony.

The touching moment was captured on video and shared on the TikTok app by user @rivers_brides.

In the clip, the bride was seen walking down the aisle with her wedding gown veil bearing an image of her late mother.

The video quickly garnered attention and admiration from social media users who took to the comments section to express their emotions and praise the bride's thoughtful gesture.

Many users commended the bride's decision to honour her mother's memory in such a unique way.

"The bride had her late mother's image on her veil. In honor of her late mum and as a way to be there while she walks down the aisle," the video's caption read.

Bride engraves late mother's photo on her wedding veil. Photo credit: @Delmaine Donson/ Getty Images. Depicted persons have no relationship with story. Photo for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

Reactions as bride honours late mum's memory

Many viewers on TikTok said they were moved to tears by the bride's emotional tribute, and they consoled her in the comments.

@Tina said:

"My mum died when I was 4 and I don't remember how she looks anymore I don't even have her picture."

@kanny said:

"I will do this with my grandma's photo. This woman did everything for me to be me and I believe even in the other life she is not sleeping for me."

@Okikiola-mi said:

"My mother will live to witness my wedding day and continue to live for many more years. This is so emotional but very thoughtful, your marriage will last forever."

@gracefunmilayo895 said:

"I will recreate this for my mum if I finally decide if I will still celebrate it coz everything feels empty without her in it."

@THE_GLOBALLADY wrote:

"Will recreate this for my mum. I miss her so much by the way, tomorrow is her posthumous birthday."

@Brownsugar said:

"I’m doing this on my wedding day, she looks so forward to it but unfortunately she won’t be present she became an angel instead."

@orekelewa11 said:

"My parents will live long to witness my big day.no one will sit in place of them on my wedding day. Amen and Amen."

@Mercy commented:

"Omor if this is done on my day ion think I’ll smile that day God pls keep protecting our parent so they won’t miss our big day."

@FortuneBeauties said:

"God pleaseeeeeeeeeeee I can’t Live without My mum, please don’t let Death take her away from us please."

@China Foxy said:

"Will be recreating this with my dad's face on it, that man imagined what my wedding would be like but unfortunately he's not alive to witness it."

@Tiana said:

"I will recreate this for my mom though I can't remember her face but I have her picture and I won't misplace it."

@Vintage Shirts/Loafers Vendor added:

"My mom, my dad, granny and uncle will all be there to witness every celebration and every step I take in life. No sadness or sickness this year. The Lord will keep them for me."

Watch the video here:

Bride visits parents' graveside on wedding day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady visited her parents' graveside on her wedding day as she informed them of her marriage.

She cried as she asked her late parents for guidance in her marriage, saying that she wanted to make them proud.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng