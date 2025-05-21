A beautiful Nigerian woman has shared her excitement with netizens after getting married to the love of her life

While sharing her traditional wedding video online, the woman threw shades at those who said she won't marry because she's a single mother

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to congratulate her

A Nigerian woman celebrated a major milestone in her life by sharing her traditional wedding video online.

The bride, who had previously been a single mother, expressed her joy and satisfaction with her new marital status, while also taunting critics who had doubted her chances of finding love.

Single mum who was told nobody will marry her celebrates traditional wedding. Photo credit: @ugwu/TikTok.

Single mum gets married in grand style

The video, which was shared by the woman @ugwu on TikTok, showed her dancing happily at her traditional wedding ceremony.

Many viewers were touched by the woman's love story, and the comments section was filled with congratulatory messages.

"Nobody will marry a single mother. Me I'm married," she said.

The woman's decision to share her wedding video was not just a celebration of love, but also an evidence that she had conquered.

As a single mother, she had faced her share of challenges and criticism, with some people doubting her ability to find a partner who would accept her and her child.

Single mum taunts critics who said nobody will marry her. Photo credit: @ugwu/TikTok.

However, her wedding proved her doubters wrong, and she took the opportunity to throw a subtle jab at those who had questioned her chances of getting married.

Reactions as single mum gets married

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@beckyngozi2356 said:

"I wount even allow any of my brothers marry a single mother."

@Erimus100 said:

"No one can fill that space ur baby papa has created in ur memories. This is a pure truth."

@BDRIPS said:

"Feel free to attack me, from what I have gathered as una dey tap into blessing as a single mother try to package well too like the poster, I go many of una page and what I saw ehh if I be guy I no go marry some of una, most of y’all left yourself unkept just because you have a child, try package yourself everything no be magic. Congratulations to the poster your so beautiful peace."

@Ib Kizito wrote:

"I don't support criticism of single moms nd if it's God's will for me to end up wit one, then I'm gon take full responsibility of her nd her kid with genuine love nd care."

@onyebulebu commented:

"Congratulations but as for me, is a big capital NO NO. I no get strength to carry another man cross."

@Kingsley pina oma added:

"My mother inlaw is a single mother of 4 grown up boy and girls, and she is now married to a Prince from a royal family, and she now has 3 cute boys for the man."

@She’Timmy commented:

"God I am praying fervently to God for this, I need a dad for my daughter since the father don’t want her. God pls hear my humble cry bring me a good man."

@Dalyn reacted:

"For every single mother, there’s a single Father out there that does not want to take responsibility (some). I wonder why Adams dey yap for here as if e no concern dem too."

@Lady G added:

"Congratulations na so me too go post am on my big day because the kind eyes wey them take they look single mothers eeeeiiii like say we no deserve young guys but I will prove them wrong too congratulations asa."

Single mum set to get married

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a single mother celebrated her upcoming marriage by proudly showing off her ring in a viral TikTok video.

In the video, she noted that people always said that single mothers hardly get married, and she was happy to get hitched finally.

